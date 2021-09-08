Highlight’s Yang Yoseob is hot and cool for first full length solo album ‘Chocolate Box’

Yang Yoseob is the perfect mixture of dual charms as he is getting ready to release his first full-length solo album ‘Chocolate Box’. As revealed first on September 6, ‘Chocolate Box’ will be out in the world on September 20 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Ahead of the album’s release, the singer has lined up a series of exciting content that has fans jumping with happiness.

Starting with a schedule poster and trailer, Yang Yoseob can be seen dressed in a crisp white shirt holding a box across his chin, embellished with a petite red ribbon around it. The trailer saw him donning a brown suit jacket as he sits across an old television. A voiceover enunciates the meaning behind the album name with, “Hey there, can you guess the flavour of this chocolate in this chocolate box?” Now, in a blue sweater, Yang Yoseob treads through a paved forest as she continues with, “We never know what is inside the chocolate box until we open it.”

Tea is poured inside a fancy antique cup as two forms of the same person sit across each other sipping from it. “Will it be sweet or bitter or something surprising like you have never experienced before?” Dapper Yang Yoseob walks through to a kitchen making his own chocolate, “Or is the mixed flavour? Well, why don’t you find out yourself?” With a rush of music and objects, the trailer ends.

Further, concept photos in Yang Yoseob’s two styles were revealed. Check them out below.

Are you looking forward to the release of ‘Chocolate Box’? Let us know below.