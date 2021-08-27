Highlight’s Yang Yoseob to release his first solo full length album on THIS date

Yang Yoseob will release his first full-length solo album on September 20, as announced on August 27. Yang Yoseob's solo album is the first in about 2 years and 8 months since the digital single '20 Full Moons', which was released just before enlistment. He showed his affection for the members and fans by performing all his own songs at the time.

In particular, this new album is also the first solo album to be released after debut. After being discharged from the military last year, Yang Yoseob proved his outstanding vocal skills by winning eight consecutive 'King of Singers' in MBC's 'King of Masked Singer' for 5 months. In May, as a group, they released their third mini-album 'The Blowing' and were loved.

Yang is the main vocalist of Beast (now Highlight). He released a digital single together with Dalmatian's Daniel titled "First Snow and First Kiss" and participated in singing original sound tracks (OSTs) for various Korean dramas such as "Happy Birthday" for More Charming by the Day and "I Cherish That Person" for My Princess and "Loving You" – for All My Love. Yang has also participated in various TV shows, including KBS' "Oh! My School".

Highlight is a South Korean boy band formerly known as Beast. The band consists of four members: Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang, and Son Dong-woon. Original member Jang Hyun-seung left the group in April 2016, and original member Yong Jun-hyung left in March 2019. In late 2016, the group moved labels from Cube Entertainment to Around Us Entertainment and subsequently changed their name to Highlight in 2017.

The group debuted in 2009 with the EP Beast Is the B2ST. In 2011, they released their first full-length album, Fiction and Fact, and made their Japanese debut with the single, "Shock". As Beast, the group released three Korean full-length albums, nine Korean extended plays, two Japanese full-length albums, and numerous singles. The group re-debuted as Highlight in 2017 with the EP Can You Feel It?. They have since released three more EPs as Highlight.

