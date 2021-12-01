Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon, Kwak Do Won and more CONFIRMED as leads for new slice of life drama

Studio Genie's new drama 'There is no Goo Pil Soo' is a comic slice of life drama centered on the bromance of Goo Pil Soo, a man in his 40s, who lives fiercely dreaming of the second act of his life, and Jeong Seok, a natural genius and entrepreneur, in his 20s. First, Kwak Do Won, who is returning to the drama after a long time, takes on the role of Goo Pil Soo, a former Taekkyeon player in his 40s who now runs a chicken restaurant in front of a residential area. He is a neighborhood uncle who doesn't see much now, but as a young man with nothing to fear in the world, he is a person who seeks a chance to turn his life around. Kwak Do Won, who is loved by the public for his wide acting spectrum regardless of genre, is interested in what kind of character he will renew this time.

Yoon Doojoon, who chose 'Can’t Give Up' as his first work after being discharged from the military, transforms into Jeong Seok, a young entrepreneur who dreams of becoming Korea's 'Mark Zuckerberg'. In the drama, Jeong Seok enters Seoul's top prestigious university, and as a developer and leader of a hackathon winning team, he is a genius in everything. As he has shown friendly and unique acting through various works, anticipation is growing for Yoon Doojoon's new acting transformation in this work. In particular, the two will share a sincere friendship that transcends generations and will warm the hearts of viewers with a bromance that is more than any other romance.

Next, Han Go Eun takes on the role of Nam Mimi, a salesman at a luxury department store and Goo Pil Soo's wife. Based on her innate beauty and intelligence in the past, she is a character whose life changes completely as she falls in love with Goo Pil Soo, whom she met like fate. Attention is drawn to another strong character that is Han Go Eun, who has captivated the public with her delicate acting skills and fascinating visuals.

Park Won Sook plays the role of Mrs. Don who does anything for money. She looks like a gentle and kind grandmother on the outside, but behind her smiling face is full of hidden mysteries. Lastly, Jung Dong Won will try acting for the first time in the role of Goo Pil Soo and Nam Se Mi's son Gu Jun Pyo. Attention is focused on whether he can be reborn as an acting prodigy, who has risen to the trot prodigy with his outstanding skills. On the other hand, 'No Goo Pil Soo' is scheduled to be released for the first time in the first half of 2022.

