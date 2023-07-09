HIGHLIGHT's Dongwoon apologizes to fans as he announces marriage plans; Netizens have mixed reactions

HIGHLIGHT's Son Dongwoon apologized to fans for announcing his marriage too late. On July 6, Son Dongwoon did a live video session with his fans on YouTube. He addressed why he wrote the letter to the fans and expressed his emotions, while sincerely apologizing to fans. On the other hand, netizens have mixed reactions to Son Dongwoon's apology.

HIGHLIGHT member Dongwoon's Apology

HIGHLIGHT's maknae Son Dongwoon went live on YouTube to chat with his fans and he apologized for sharing the news of his marriage too late. Some fans were angry at the HIGHLIGHT member, so he decided to speak live instead of writing another letter. Son Dongwoon said that he was very nervous and couldn't wait to meet and talk to his fans but he was also worried. He said that his story could flow differently depending on the tone of the words he had written in his letters, so he decided to go live and said that he was sorry if he rambled too much. He said that he thinks that the fans were upset because he let them know about his plans very late but he was coming from a very cautious perspective. He said his heart is deeply apologetic for taking so long and that he can not speak to his fans like he usually does. Son Dongwoon said that he requires a little more time for speaking freely with fans. The HIGHLIGHT member also apologized to his fellow group members as he believed that he was becoming a burden on them. He promised to be better in the future and that he is reading all the messages his fans have sent and continuously thinking about them.

Netizens' Reaction

Korean netizens and fans are blaming Son Dongwoon that his personal schedules might create a hindrance in HIGHLIGHT's comeback. Furthermore, some netizens also said that he did not prepare his apology properly by not reading a written letter and that he is insincere.

On the other hand, International fans and other Korean fans are showing their support for Son Dongwoon. They believe that there was no need for him to apologize, and Son Dongwoon has all the right to keep his personal life as private as he wants. Supportive fans from South Korea and all over the world posted letters filled with love and blessings for him to see.

