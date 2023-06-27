HIGHLIGHT's Son Dongwoon announces marriage plans with non-celebrity girlfriend in handwritten letter
Former BEAST member Son Dongwoon to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend in an intimate ceremony in September. Check out the full letter below.
Key Highlight
-
HIGHLIGHT member Son Dongwoon announces marriage with non-celebrity girlfriend
-
Son Dongwoon to hold private wedding ceremony in September 2023
HIGHLIGHT member Dongwoon announced getting married to his non-celebrity girlfriend through a handwritten letter. The HIGHLIGHT maknae took his Instagram on June 27 and shared the plans to hold a wedding ceremony in September 2023. Son Dongwoon penned an emotional letter to his fans about his big decision. He apologized to his fans for this sudden news and expressed his gratitude for all the receiving love and support.
