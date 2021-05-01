Highlight's Yoon Doojoon to make a comeback with the upcoming drama Can't Give Up

Highlight's Yoon Doojoon confirmed for his first lead drama role in 3 years in Can't Give Up.

Our morale may be down due to the ongoing pandemic, but there is a silver lining in this darkness, that is the return of our favourite K-drama leading men. After Song Joong Ki's terrific return to television with the legal-thriller drama Vincenzo, another K-drama lead actor will be making a comeback. Yes, that's right, we are talking about Highlight's Yoon Doojoon, who is all set to make his much-awaited return to the small screen after three years!

On May 1, Yoon Doojoon's agency Around Us Entertainment announced that Yoon Doojoon has been confirmed to appear in the drama, Can't Give Up also called There is No Goo Pil Soo as the lead. Can't Give Up is said to be a light-hearted bromance comedy-drama between Goo Pil Soo, a breadwinner in his forties who dreams of embarking on a brand-new chapter of his life, and Jung Seok, a genius in his twenties who has his heart set on launching his own start-up company. Yoon Doojoon will be portraying the intelligent and ambitious Jung Seok who completed his graduation from one of Seoul's most prestigious universities without any external help. Jung Seok is a genius who dreams of becoming the Mark Zuckerberg of Korea and launching his own company. Actor Kwak Do Won will be portraying the titular role of Goo Pil Soo.

Can't Give Up is Yoon Doojoon's first drama in three years. He last starred in Let's Eat 3 in 2018, before he took a break to serve in the military. Doojoon will be working with Kwak Do Won to deliver a heartwarming story about life's ups and downs. The filming for Can't Give Up is expected to begin in July.

Meanwhile, Yoon Doojoon's group Highlight is gearing up for the release of their third mini-album, The Blowing, on May 3 at 6 PM KST.

