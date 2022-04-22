Hijack: Idris Elba to star and executive produce upcoming 'tense' thriller drama series

With Apple TV+, Idris Elba is heading to the sky. Hijack, a thriller set on board a hijacked airliner, will feature and be executive produced by Elba. The limited series, which won a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+, is the first project to emerge from a first-look agreement Elba and his Green Door Pictures struck with the tech behemoth in 2020.

The multihyphenate will play Sam Nelson, an adept business negotiator who is compelled to utilize his shrewdness to rescue the lives of passengers aboard a hijacked aircraft on route to London. The story of the hijacking will be relayed in real-time as a hijacked airliner begins its seven-hour trip to London and police on the ground look for explanations. However, Elba, who starred in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Hobbs & Shaw, will executive produce the series, which is being produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in collaboration with Green Door.

As per Deadline, Elba's Green Door has numerous recent TV credits, including BBC2's Idris Elba: Fight School, which premiered last week in the UK. It is also behind the Netflix comedy Turn Up Charlie, starring Idris Elba, and Sky's The Long Run. On the big screen, Elba can be seen in the box office smash Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and is working on a feature-length Luther for the BBC and Netflix.

Meanwhile, Hijack will join a lineup of thrillers on Apple TV+ that includes Ben Stiller's newly renewed Severance, metaphysical drama Shining Girls, and Alfonso Cuarón's Disclaimer.

