Hilary Duff almost turned down her role in How I Met Your Father; Find out why

Hilary Duff explains why she first refused to appear in How I Met Your Father. How I Met Your Father, created by This Is Us creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, begins with two alternate timelines, similar to the classic How I Met Your Mother series format.

In one, set in 2050, Kim Cattrall plays Sophie, who tells the entire story of how she met the love of her life. In another, Duff plays Sophie as a younger, more hopelessly romantic version. Despite a string of bad Tinder matches and an even worse family background, Sophie the younger still believes her partner is out there somewhere. Hulu just aired episodes 1 and 2 of How I Met Your Father. However, because it is a reboot of the hit sitcom HIMYM, the series has been gaining traction even before its premiere.

A few minor Easter eggs confirm that the two comedies reside in the same universe. Duff discussed the legacy of How I Met Your Mother in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, admitting that she was hesitant to join the revival because of it. Lizzie McGuire's former star noted that the original series, which aired on CBS for nine seasons and 208 episodes, was "beloved" and "perfect," and appeared to imply that she was uncertain that a follow-up series would work as well.

Hilary said as per Screenrant, “I got a call from my manager saying that there was this project that they wanted to chat with me about. Then I heard the title and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? What?!’ The original show is so, so beloved and was just so spot-on perfect, that I’m like, ‘Ohh, I don’t wanna do reboot.’ I was a little bit nervous about the sitcom of it all because I’ve never done multi-cam, but I read the script and it was just everything you want a comedy to be." Duff's reluctance at first is reasonable. While it's undeniable that the original's success, like so many others, was due to a certain time period and a group of outstanding performers and writers working together, it's likely that the new show will find its own strengths and unique rhythms.