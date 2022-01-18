Hilary Duff on Kim Cattrall's guest appearance in How I Met Your Father: The cast did a ‘happy dance’

Looks like Hilary Duff is overjoyed to have Kim Cattrall on board for "How I Met Your Father." For those unversed, In the "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off show, Cattrall plays an older version of Duff's character Sophie.

During an interview with "Good Morning America," the "Lizzie McGuire" actor stated of Cattrall's cameo appearance: "Kim Cattrall plays older Sophie who's telling the story and she's just amazing." She added as per Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, I would be lying if I told you we all didn’t do like a happy dance when we found out she signed on to do the show." However, Duff has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of the cast. During the confirmation of the series, Duff had also penned a statement stating that she is looking forward to taking up the role of Sophie.

Sophie's story will begin in the year 2021 when she and her group of friends are navigating through life and figuring out their purposes. The group of friends include Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma). While the main connection between How I Met Your Father and How I Met Your Mother is the gender-role flip of the main premise, the showrunners have hinted that it will, in fact, connect to the original series. Many people have speculated that the links between How I Met Your Father and HIMYM signal crossovers from characters from the original series, such as Barney Stinson, although no such cameos have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, How I Met Your Father will be on your screens on January 18, 2022.

