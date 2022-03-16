Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father finale has an epic cameo by THIS How I Met Your Mother alum

How I Met Your Father premiered its first season in January this year and after ten episodes, the show aired its finale on March 15. Starring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa and Tien Tran in lead roles, the film also had an appearance by Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall who plays the older version of Duff's Sophie in the series.

*Spoiler Alert* In the season one finale of How I Met Your Father, there was a major surprise waiting for franchise fans as Cobie Smulders' Robin Scherbatsky made an appearance. The How I Met Your Mother star appeared in a cameo where she was seen chatting up with Duff's character Sophie. In the finale, Smulders' Robin spoke to Sophie about being open to love and their emotional exchange left fans of the franchise mighty impressed.

Robin's character was seen discussing the original series' plotline as she said, "Back in the day, my friends and I wasted years in this very bar, talking about our stupid love lives. I stop in here whenever I'm in the neighbourhood." For How I Met Your Mother fans, the love story of Ted (Josh Radnor) and Robin became iconic and it seems with the spin-off show, a similar one is being woven with Sophie (Duff) and Jesse's (Chris Lowell) characters.

How I Met Your Father has been renewed for a second season as confirmed by the makers. With another season in development, it will be interesting to see if another HIMYM alum makes an appearance after Cobie Smulders.

