Hina Khan extends support to Ekta Kapoor for standing up to cyber bullying amid Triple X controversy

Ekta Kapoor's series, Triple X landed in controversy due to the portrayal of army men and while the producer ensured that the necessary changes are made almost immediately, however, what has irked her are the rape threats and the cyberbullying that she has been subjected to. During a chat session, Ekta mentioned how she was all for apologising and rectifying things, but she will not stand the bullying and how if this can happen to her, then it can happen to any girl.

She further spoke about the issue in an interview, and actress Hina Khan support her as she went on to say, "As a woman, I stand with you, for other women, for not submitting to bullying and threats. Our position gives us a lot of exposure and makes us vulnerable for unexpected oppressive remarks. But we have to stand up and support each other period! #StandUpWoman." However, a Twitter user went on to point out how she did a mistake and even though her point of view is acceptable, what happened was wrong.

To this, Hina clarified further how the mistake was made and later rectified and that one should not resort to harassing a woman in real life. She went on to say, "Should not be acceptable to any of us, but that unintentional mistake was rectified. Wasn’t it? Would you justify though the threats of rape against her and her family? A mistake on a fictional show should Harass a real woman and her family? You are a woman yourself, you tell me?."

As a woman, I stand with you, for other women, for not submitting to bullying and threats. Our position gives us a lot of exposure and makes us vulnerable for unexpected oppressive remarks. But we have to stand up and support each other period! #StandUpWoman https://t.co/5UJ1k1v9by — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Should not be acceptable to any of us, but that unintentional mistake was rectified.Wasn’t it?

Would you justify though the threats of rape against her and her family?A mistake on a fictional show should Harass a real woman and her family? You are a woman yourself, you tell me? https://t.co/B5L6EwS7wT — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

