Hina Khan manages to stir the right conversation with Smartphone; fans hail her de glam avatar
Hina Khan has always been the voice of reason. With her unconventional choices, the actress has always managed to surprise us. Be it Hacked, her antagonist avatar as Komolika, or be it her recent short film, Smartphone, each role is different from another. While that does come with a lot of risks, Hina sure knows how to get into the skin of each character and bring out different nuances. As SmartPhone released on Ullu app just recently, Hina is receiving lots of appreciation.
Fans have been lauding her for embodying each character with equal finesse. Fans have been trending #HinaBaniSmartSuman and really appreciating Hina for giving voice to a character who is from small-town and her tryst with technology. "You are way beyond perfection as Suman as it's not easy to play de-glam role & require great efforts, U cross every hurdle & with Suman U are bang on #HinaBaniSmartSuman #SmartPhone," one of the fans wrote.
#HinaBaniSmartSuman
This ShortFilm Is The Live Example Of How Today's Women Should Be Whether She's From Village Or City But She Should Be Smart @eyehinakhan Keep Up The Good Work #HinaKhan #SmartPhone https://t.co/qU2PeI9oip
— DarshHinaHolic (@DARSH__22) April 24, 2020
Hina di every performance speaks louder than words whether as antagonist, main roles & as Suman with simple , innocent looks with smartness given God gifted #HinaBaniSmartSuman #SmartPhone @eyehinakhan
— vandana (@vandanak7023) April 24, 2020
Meet our #Suman !!
"An ordinary lady with the power of Smartphone."
A must watch short film of 2020 - #smartphone#HinaBaniSmartSuman #HinaKhan@eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/3TgXi0wZ3m
— HINAKHAN (@hinakhan_cafe) April 24, 2020
My family choice for the best actors are the ones who act in natural way & with ease & for us Hina di U come in this stream, always loved & liked u in every performance U did #HinaBaniSmartSuman #SmartPhone @eyehinakhan we all love u to the moon & back for sure
— vandana (@vandanak7023) April 24, 2020
Yes Absolutely Correct she acted exceptionally good in #SmartPhone three cheers for #HinaKhan #HinaBaniSmartSuman @eyehinakhan https://t.co/4xmhydNcZm
— MahjabeenRizviPRIHINA HinaPriyank + ASIM Lover (@GauharKushal3) April 24, 2020
Hina di is a Champion in every way as her every role she played so far has been remarkable so far & she got high acclaim too.Highly capability actor she is #HinaBaniSmartSuman #SmartPhone @eyehinakhan
— vandana (@vandanak7023) April 24, 2020
Whenever @eyehinakhan comes with a new project she give justice to her role.
This time #Hinakhan came as #suman in #smartphone on @ULLUapp and again she entertains as superbly.
Specially her tone and accent is well.
she is most versatile actress of ITV#HinaBaniSmartSuman pic.twitter.com/qjucjMYW3L
— Hina khan (Fan Page) (@HinaTrpqueen) April 24, 2020
Meri hinaa jaise ban ke dikhao#HinaBaniSmartSuman #Hinakhan #Smartphone @eyehinakhan
— Ayush (@hinapefana) April 24, 2020
Hina made her debut with Hacked this year. She also has Lines, Country of Blind among others lined up. The actress also has a Zee 5 series in the pipeline, shoot of which has been stalled amid lockdown.
