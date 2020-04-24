Hina Khan manages to stir the right conversation with Smartphone; fans hail her de glam avatar

Hina Khan starrer short film SmartPhone released on Thursday and has received a very good response. Read on.

Hina Khan has always been the voice of reason. With her unconventional choices, the actress has always managed to surprise us. Be it Hacked, her antagonist avatar as Komolika, or be it her recent short film, Smartphone, each role is different from another. While that does come with a lot of risks, Hina sure knows how to get into the skin of each character and bring out different nuances. As SmartPhone released on Ullu app just recently, Hina is receiving lots of appreciation.

Fans have been lauding her for embodying each character with equal finesse. Fans have been trending #HinaBaniSmartSuman and really appreciating Hina for giving voice to a character who is from small-town and her tryst with technology. "You are way beyond perfection as Suman as it's not easy to play de-glam role & require great efforts, U cross every hurdle & with Suman U are bang on #HinaBaniSmartSuman #SmartPhone," one of the fans wrote.

Hina made her debut with Hacked this year. She also has Lines, Country of Blind among others lined up. The actress also has a Zee 5 series in the pipeline, shoot of which has been stalled amid lockdown.

