Hina Khan gets talking about the web, Says 'I will be aiming at doing as much as I can in the digital space'

Hina Khan got talking about working in the digital space and how she is enjoying it and is in fact, is totally okay with the concept given there is no option due to the pandemic.

The one thing that we have witnessed during this lockdown is the growth of OTT platforms and for good content. All this while, the web has been a growing space for India and while we continue to do some great work on the digital space, it feels like we will have to work more as that is our only respite for the near future, at least. And well, Hina Khan has been exploring the web and in fact, says she is looking forward to doing more work in the digital space.

Ask her about web films and digital releases, she went on to say, "Web films are definitely the new trend at the moment. Everything in fact has now gone digital. Be it big films or small films, everything is releasing online now because we don't really have a choice due to the pandemic. So coming to me, I am honestly okay with this concept and I am enjoying the digital space. I am also actually looking forward to doing more films in this space because for the next 1 year or so it seems everything is going to be put up here. I would want my work to get noticed and recognized and for that, I will be aiming at doing as much as I can in the digital space."

Meanwhile, a lot of new shows and films have been releasing online and the audiences are now getting habituated to working their way around watching stuff on their home screens instead of the 70mm. A release that fans and viewers are looking forward to is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, slated for a release on July 24, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×