Hina Khan tells Sidharth Shukla to 'rock it' in his web show Broken But Beautiful 3: Do not miss it guys

As Sidharth Shukla's debut web show, Broken But Beautiful 3 releases today, his fans have been rooting for him. Now, Hina Khan has gone ahead to appeal to everyone to watch his show as it premieres today.

Actress Hina Khan has gone ahead to root for her close friend and fellow Bigg Boss 14 senior Sidharth Shukla as his debut web show, Broken But Beautiful 3 released today. The gorgeous star went ahead and praised Sidharth as his web show began streaming today and also urged her fans not to miss the show. Broken but Beautiful 3 stars Sidharth in the lead as Agastya Rao with Sonia Rathee as Rumi. The show is about their complicated tale of love.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina shared how Sidharth's show's name was trending on social media along with her own announcement of the music video. As she shared the screenshot of Twitter trends, she urged all to watch the show. Further, she hoped Sidharth would ace Agastya's role in his debut web show. Sharing the photo, Hina wrote, "And my Friend's web show is also trending. Do not miss it guys..#BrokenButBeautiful3 Best Best Wishes my friend.. Rock it... @realsidharthshukla."

Meanwhile, the songs from the show, Mere Liye, Kya Kiya Hain Tune and Tere Naal have been loved by fans. Even Sonia and Sidharth's chemistry has been the talk of the town since the trailer released. The show has been directed by Priyanka Ghose and produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions. Apart from Sidharth and Sonia, it also stars Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles. The show is currently streaming on AltBalaji.

