'His photography skills are getting better': Son Ye Jin praises husband Hyunbin; fans coo at adorable photos

Son Ye Jin shared some of her photos clicked by her husband Hyun Bin on her social media. She was seen appreciating his photography skills and how they had improved from when he first clicked her picture. Son Ye Jin was seen on a golf course while she was enjoying her day out with her partner. She was seen wearing golf costumes giving the impression she had a golf day out.

Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin on a day out

Son Ye Jin posted a few snaps from her golf trip. She captioned the images as: “D-1. Am I getting better?? His photography skills are getting better!” Her post's caption indicated that Hyun Bin’s ability to capture images has improved significantly from the last time he clicked some pictures for Son Ye Jin. She was seen wearing the collection from the prestigious golf brand Piretti for whom she has been named as the new Global Brand Ambassador. The brand unveiled this news through its Autumn 2023 campaign.

Meanwhile, the actors got married in March 2022 in a private ceremony. They had been dating each other for quite a while prior to their wedding. They also welcomed a baby boy in November 2022.

About Son Ye Jin's acting career

She made her acting debut in the early 2000s. The actress garnered the title of Nation's First Love through her acting. She has acted in various films as well as television dramas. Son Ye Jin was last seen in Thirty-Nine in 2022, Crash Landing on You in 2019-2020 alongside Hyun Bin in the lead roles, and Something in the Rain in 2018. Her recent appearance was at Valentino's event in Paris. Son Ye Jin was named as the brand ambassador for the luxury brand in 2021. She looked elegant on her Paris visit. She regularly has been sharing small snippets from her daily life over the internet with her fans. Fans love the couple immensely and are happy to see them together.

