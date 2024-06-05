Hit K-drama Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won maintains Top 10 spot on OTT for 13 weeks

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won became a raging hit K-drama nationally and internationally. The K-drama was not only a hit on TV but also on OTT giant Netflix.

Queen of Tears maintains a spot in Netflix's Top 10 for the 13th week, surpassing 600 million viewing hours

Queen Of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won premiered on March 9, 2024, and became a sensational hit around the world. The K-drama broke Crash Landing on You’s record while securing the highest drama ratings in tvN’s history. The Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer created an unseen wave of following and love from K-drama fanatics.

In new developments, Queen of Tears has maintained its spot in Netflix’s Top 10 (TV Non-English) for 13 weeks. The achievement is a big mark in its performance and establishes it in the list of big OTT K-drama hits like Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and more.

Moreover, Queen of Tears has surpassed 600 million cumulative viewing hours capturing the attention and hearts of audiences worldwide.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears tells the story of a rekindling romance between the married couple, Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won) and Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun). Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo were madly in love initially but after getting married, their relationship turned sour and they faced immeasurable distance between them.

Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress of Queens Group while Baek Hyun Woo belongs to a normal middle-class family and is now the legal director of Queens Group. As the story opens we see there are many people and aspects of life threatening to tear them apart. They have to face them all and find their way back to each other to rewrite their love story.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun will reportedly be starring in the Disney+ series Knock Off in his next venture.

