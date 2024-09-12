‘Holding up well’: BTS’ RM treats fans on birthday with pictures, heartfelt letter; receives wishes from J-Hope

BTS' RM celebrated his 30th birthday with a heartfelt message to fans. Currently enlisted in the military, RM took to Instagram and Weverse to share photos and a letter with his supporters. Also known as Kim Namjoon, RM continues to be a comforting and inspiring figure for many fans, celebrated for his genuine and introspective approach to his dreams and his heartwarming letter and photos proved so.

On September 12, RM posted a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate his birthday. One of the images features him adorably posing with a baby, who is reportedly the daughter of fashion designer Kim Youngjin. Kim Youngjin had given RM the sofa he was sitting on for the photo. The post also includes a series of photos that he clicked in a photobooth, a snapshot of his animated character from the recent track Neva Play featuring Megan Thee Stallion, a few aesthetic shots with friends, and a picture of him in his military uniform. He also captioned the post “thirty ping.”

Check out the post below-

RM also wrote a heartwarming letter expressing his deep appreciation for his fans. In his message, he shared how much they mean to him and reassured them that he would return soon to reconnect and meet them. In the post translated by @sevenrchive on X RM said “Hi. I love you, everyone! I'm 30. (Already...)

Advertisement

On this day when sometimes even felt insignificant myself, I want to sincerely thank you for the heartfelt congratulations you've sent to me.

Thank you so much.

Thanks to you, I'm holding up well.

You know that, right?

There is a saying in the Buddha.

'You only live by yourself as a beacon.'

When you're at a loss in Hwacheon

When I get angry for no reason, I think of this word.

There are a lot of things I want to say at this moment

Today, I'm thinking of replacing it with a few pictures I post on Instagram.

Like the RPWP (or the documentary-)

There must be a time and a place to talk in a more beautiful and wonderful way.

It's not here right now.

My military life is now halfway through.

Every time I walked 3km at Nonsan Training Center

It's the halfway point where you're out of breath. It's gratuitous.

Advertisement

Snow falls and the sun changes

After the weather gets warm and cherry blossoms bloom

I'll come back bravely next time.

Good day, good words and good heart. Please stay healthy. I love you.”

RM was also celebrated by fellow BTS member J-Hope, who shared a picture of himself with RM. J-Hope added a cheerful birthday candle GIF over RM’s head, extending his birthday wishes and adding to the festive mood.

RM, born on September 12, 1994, developed a passion for English during his childhood by watching the American sitcom Friends with his mother. As a student, he actively wrote poetry and won several awards for his work. He shared his poetry on an online website for about a year, gaining moderate attention. Although he initially considered a literary career, he later shifted his focus. At age 11, RM discovered hip-hop music through Epik High's Fly, which sparked his interest in becoming a rapper. He even persuaded his mother to support his dream, asking her if she preferred to have a son who was a top rapper or a student ranked 5,000th.

Advertisement

RM trained for three years alongside fellow rapper Min Yoongi and dancer Jung Ho Seok, who later became known as SUGA and J-Hope, respectively. On June 13, 2013, RM made his debut with BTS. Since then, he has played a significant role in producing and writing lyrics for many of the group's tracks. As the beloved leader of BTS, RM continues to be a source of comfort and inspiration for many fans.

ALSO READ: Happy RM day: Exploring BTS leader’s profound lyricism in solo tracks with albums mono, Indigo, Right Place, Wrong Person and more