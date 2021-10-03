The holiday destination you pick will determine your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

A smashing debut in 2016 was just the beginning for BLACKPINK! Since then, even though it has only been 5 years, the girls have skyrocketed their way to the limelight, not only with their music but so much else! Back in 2018, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made history at Coachella by being the first Korean all-girl group to ever take the stage of the American music festival, thanks to their worldwide success, they have also collaborated with equally magnetic pop idols like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and so many more.

They’re also the usual suspects and front row favourites at almost every important luxury fashion show, not to forget their huge social media presence and massive fan base BLINKS. If you’re a true BLINK, we’re sure you’re wondering who your BLACKPINK bestie is, take the quiz ahead to find out!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ