HOLLAND receives the sweetest compliment on Twitter from his celebrity crush Lil Nas X

On March 28, HOLLAND uploaded some concept teasers for his upcoming release NUMBER BOY and he looks absolutely amazing which Lil Nas X agreed to as he comments on the post saying “this eats”, which got HOLLAND’s fans in a spiral and we are sure it was the same for him. HOLLAND has been open about his love for the American artist Lil Nas X to the point where he talked about it in interviews. Seeing this, we hope these two have a collaboration soon!

Holland, who has come out, has released a music video teaser with an unconventional concept. On March 24th, Holland uploaded the second teaser video of the new song 'NUMBER BOY' music video on his YouTube account. In the teaser, Holland is seen sharing a deep kiss with people of various ages. Holland, who had on red eyeliner, drew attention by sharing skinship with not only men but also women without hesitation. On the same day, Holland posted on Instagram, "Whoever you are, whomever you love, I wholeheartedly support and embrace all forms of love." It is speculated that Holland showed various forms of love through the music video for this new song.

HOLLAND:

The new song 'NUMBER BOY', which contains his life philosophy and values, is scheduled to be released on March 30th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Meanwhile, after debuting in 2018, Holland came out with the digital single 'Neverland'. In an interview with a media outlet, he said, "I wanted to tell you that it's okay" about the reason he came out. Holland, who enjoys wearing a genderless look, proudly discloses a music video containing homosexuality as well as a gorgeous pictorial. He will also be singing the song alongside Kim Jiwoong, who is currently a trainee in Boys Planet and has acted in BL dramas.

Kim Jiwoong:

Kim Jiwoong was born in 1998 and is 26 years old this year. He debuted in 2016 as a member of the group INX. At the time, he filed a lawsuit against his agency for non-existence of the exclusive contract, and ended his activities in 2018 with a victory. After that, in 2021, he started acting with the web drama 'Sweet Guy'. Afterwards, he made his face known by appearing in 'Kissable Lips', 'Pro, Teen', and 'Pungdeok Villa Room 304'.

