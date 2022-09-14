10 Best Demi Lovato songs to play now

Demi Lovato has amassed a body of work throughout her career that has spanned seven studio albums and countless singles, effectively chronicling the difficulties of balancing 21st-century celebrities with a variety of artistic and charitable causes near and dear to their hearts. We all know that Lovato's life hasn't always been clear skies, but their candor and sympathetic real-life cut-through has helped them win millions of fans and build an impressive resume. The confessional opus of 2020 Getting Down With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over was a confident comeback after yet another trying period in one's life, and it won over critics who were frequently more enthused by its TV appearances on Will & Grace and the US version of The X Factor. But Lovato's first love is still music. Millions of sales and streams attest to the fact that despite everything life has thrown at them since their debut in 2008, their bond has proven to be the most difficult to sever. The top Demi Lovato songs explain why.

Scroll down for our 10 best Demi Lovato songs: 10. Solo (Clean Bandit, featuring Demi Lovato)

The decision to work with Clean Bandit resulted in "Solo," one of the biggest songs of 2018, with sales currently hovering around the 10 million mark, and is arguably the most successful collaboration of Demi Lovato's career to date. "Solo," which was released in May of that year, had a huge impact practically everywhere, especially in Europe. To this day, the radio continues to play this earworm repeatedly. 9. Skyscraper

From Demi Lovato's second studio album, Unbroken, the obvious choice for the lead single is "Skyscraper," a soaring power ballad given even greater velocity by Lovato's frail, at times almost frantic voice. They capitalized on the song's worldwide lyrics, which had a resonating subject of inner strength, and got Estonian co-writer Kerli Koiv's approval to push the project into the studio. Jordin Sparks, a soul singer, provides the background vocals on this critically acclaimed and commercially successful song that peaked within the US Top 10 in 2011. Sam Bailey, the X Factor UK winner, covered the song in December 2013, earning the coveted Christmas No. 1 slot in the process. 8. Give Your Heart A Break

Josh Alexander and renowned songwriter Billy Steinberg collaborated on "Give Your Heart A Break," another single from Unbroken; the latter also wrote, "Like A Virgin" by Madonna and "Alone" for Heart. A light-on-its-feet pop song, it could have been used in virtually any rock era. A layer of dramatic flourish is added by the song's choppy strings, and its creative, romantic video helped it become a respectable US hit and a fixture on many of Lovato's setlists. 7. Tell Me You Love Me

This promotional single from the same-named album strongly suggested the maturity of Demi Lovato's later releases. The fiery rallying cry "Tell Me You Love Me" was released to radio and social media in November 2017 and was written by Kirby Lauren, Ajay Bhattacharya, and John Hill. Working with an unusual composition and production team was beneficial (John Hill had written the music for Portugal's massive hit "Feel It Still"). The Man) and gave this song a feisty, new vitality. 6. Cool For The Summer

This song, which is one of Demi Lovato's signature tracks and was a massive hit in 2015, was produced by pop icon Max Martin. The breezy synth instrumentation beefs up the pop-rock underpinnings, creating a scorching summer favorite that marked Lovato's international breakthrough. They worked hard to promote this song, appearing on Saturday Night Live and performing with Iggy Azalea at the MTV Awards that year. Despite a good showing in the dance charts and became their third UK Top 10 success, "Cool For The Summer" shockingly only reached No. 11 in the US. 5. Stone Cold

"Stone Cold" is a spare piano ballad that Demi Lovato and Swedish singer-songwriter Laleh Pourkarim co-wrote and was chosen as the promotional single for Confident, her fifth studio album. It was a risky move to release the song, whose echoes of Lady Gaga and Sia indicated Lovato's growing confidence in their capacity to create ambitious soundscapes. "Stone Cold" adds layers of great emotional depth to a beautiful tune, making it one of Lovato's most streamed songs to date even if it is far too sophisticated to become a massive commercial hit. 4. Sober

Demi Lovato's struggles in her personal life have been well-documented, and her introspective, gorgeous ballad is reminiscent of the in-depth memoirs of renowned singer-songwriters like Elton John and Billy Joel. "Sober" developed into a stunning showstopper in a live setting, such as the Tell Me You Love Me World Tour or the 2018 Rock In Rio performance. Beyond those distinctive features, it's a cry for assistance and a mournful, truly special ballad that will only increase in popularity. 3. Confident

"Confident," a sassy R&B swinger released in 2015 for the album of the same name, is the best Max Martin production Demi Lovato has ever recorded. It provides the hook-heavy sass required for radio. A plot-heavy video treatment that has an all-star ensemble, including Lost's David Fahey and Michelle Rodriguez, is the most avant-garde of Lovato's to date. They also gave "Confident," one of the night's standout performances at the 2015 American Music Awards. 2. Heart Attack

Demi Lovato first hit all the contemporary-pop buttons with her electro-pop masterpiece. The song's synthesized baselines are boosted by an epic power-pop chorus, which was produced by Maroon 5 and Jason Derulo collaborators Jason Evigan and Mitch Allan. The cut gained popularity globally and was Lovato's biggest UK success up until she collaborated with Clean Bandit, "Solo." This tune ranks right up there among their very finest. 1. Sorry Not Sorry