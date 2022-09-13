Drew Barrymore needs no introduction at all. She is a cinematic legend, and we all know, love, and praise her for her variety of expressions and dialogue delivery. She has come a long way and has experienced her fair share of love, hate, limelight, recognition, fame, and ups and downs in her acting career since her first appearance on the Hollywood big screen in 1982. Her ability to captivate the audience and charm her way into people's hearts seems almost flawless and inevitable.

She has always been a staunch lover and has multiple times whooed the audiences with her cute lovely characters in mushy rom-coms. Recently she has also ventured into producing and directing. Enough said, only the best Drew Barrymore classic movies list can do justice to her remarkable acting career. Here we go. Save this post, and enjoy rewatching (or watching if you haven't yet) these top movies whenever you like! 10 Best Drew Barrymore classic movies that you must watch 1. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Drew Barrymore's first ever big screen debut was with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982 when she was merely seven years old. She played the role of Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. She was highly praised for her acting, and the movie received immense love and recognition, marking it as one of the most memorable films worldwide. Drew Barrymore has even confirmed that there will be no remake of this cinema classic! 2. 50 First Dates

Drew Barrymore became hugely popular for her characters in rom-com movies. An example of one such superhit rom-com film is Peter Segal’s 50 First Dates, which was released in 2004. After watching the movie, almost every person out there (at that point) expected the same love from their partners. This rom-com movie (obviously) was a gigantic hit and went into cinematic history as one of the best Drew Barrymore classic movies that you must watch! 3. Never Been Kissed

How many of us have wished for a chance to redo our dreaded high school experience? Yeah, we get it (sigh). Moving on, this rom-com features one of the most adorable and lovable on-screen Drew Barrymore as Josie Gellar, who has never been in any relationship. Her performance in Raja Gosnell's Never Been Kissed is highly heart-warming and commendable, securing this rom-com in the list of best Drew Barrymore classic movies that you must watch. 4. Scream

Watching this horror classic back in 1996 was a huge deal, especially when you were all by yourself at home. Wes Craven’s direction in this thriller movie is simply AWESOME. The movie was uniquely highlighted as Drew Barrymore's character was killed some minutes into the movie, but contrastingly her name was vastly highlighted throughout the promotions. Also, this slasher movie has one of the most memorable opening scenes making it land on the list of best Drew Barrymore classic movies that you must watch. 5. Donnie Darko

Directed by Richard Kelly, this crime movie was released in 2001. Although Drew Barrymore plays a secondary character in this movie, her commendable acting, the cast, and the overall plot of the movie (altogether) earn Donnie Darko a spot on the list of best Drew Barrymore classic movies that you must watch. 6. Charlie’s Angels

The three sexiest ladies of Hollywood, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz, came together and gave their badass, one-of-a-kind, and butt-kicking performances on screen. The movie came out in 2000 and was a massive success, raising the stardom of all three actresses to another level. In the movie, Drew Barrymore portrayed the role of Dylan, who despite her bubbly features, was the most rebellious out of the three characters. And (damn) the role suited her to percent! This Hollywood film became revolutionary for casting three females as leads in an action-centric themed franchise, becoming an iconic movie of that era. Therefore, the movie, Charlie’s Angels, respectfully gains its spot on the list of best Drew Barrymore classic movies that you must watch. 7. The Wedding Singer

This movie will take you back to the lovable 80s with a strong essence of nostalgia. This rom-com movie, The Wedding Singer, showed the chemistry between Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler and received tremendous love and praise from the audience. Upon its release in 1998, the movie was hugely successful at the box office, leading to the making of a Broadway musical adaptation in 2006. Every rom-com lover has seen (even memorized) this movie, and it is only fair that this rom-com lands on our list of best Drew Barrymore classic movies that you must watch. 8. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The movie was an adaptation of the memoir of Chuck Barris, a famed game show host, and was released in 2002. The movie Confessions of a Dangerous Mind revolves around the crazy double life of Chuck Barris as he juggles between his successful entertainment career (by day) and secretive CIA agent role (by night). Watch the movie to find out if he manages to make this work or does everything come crashing down. 9. Grey Gardens

HBO released the movie, Grey Gardens, directed by Michael Sucsy in 2009. the storyline revolved around two characters, Little Edie and Big Edie. The movie was an adaptation of the 1975 documentary of the same name and became a cult classic of its time. Drew Barrymore portrayed the character of Little Edie, for which she received gigantic praise from the audience, leading her to win her first Golden Globe award for her role! Needless to say, you must watch this one of the best Drew Barrymore classic movies. 10. Ever After: A Cinderella Story