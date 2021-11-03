10 Bollywood actors who'd be PERFECT as Marvel's new superheroes if Eternals had a DESI remake.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if our very own Bollywood stars brought in their own charms in superhero movies like the Avengers or Marvel's latest Eternals? It is not uncommon to wonder as many actors in B-Town would serve as the perfect matches to the superheroes from the comic books, and we are here to exactly talk about that. Eternals is releasing on November 5 and has already gained many Indian fans due to its exclusive Bollywood promos that have charmed many.

While we are very excited to witness what Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek's team has in store for us, the fangirl in me can't help but wonder who would have made the final cut had Bollywood decided to make their very own Eternals movie. Take a look at the picks, and you're welcome:

Sidharth Malhotra as Ikaris

One of the most celebrated characters in the comic book, and hopefully in the movie as well, Ikaris can shoot laser beams from his eyes and throw the best punches! The character that Richard Madden plays in Hollywood's Eternals needs someone as handsome and charming as Madden to do justice in Bollywood's remake (if any!) Who other than Sidharth Malhotra to take up the task? His artistry, handsome features and charms can floor anyone, and we wouldn't want to miss out on that if Eternals comes to Bolly!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Thena

Nobody can even come close to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's skills when it comes to portraying iconic women. Rai's powerful acting and her ability to play any character like she owns them would be the best addition to look forward to if Eternals comes to B-Town and she plays Thena. Plus, after Angelina Jolie, if there's someone who can be placed in Thena's shoes, it has to be our Desi diva, so we rest our case.

Madhuri Dixit as Ajak

The wise and spiritual leader can definitely be played by Madhuri Dixit as her maturity as an actress has made her one of the most celebrated personalities in Bollywood. Also, by the looks of the trailers, and by what the comic books tell us about Ajak, her power as the leader of the immortals can be portrayed dramatically by the one and only Queen of expressions, Mohini aka Madhuri!

Deepika Padukone as Sersi

Do you understand how perfect it would be if Deepika Padukone really graces our screens as the bold and beautiful Sersi? Deepika as the Marvel superhero (currently being played by Gemma Chan) would have a variety of emotions to go through, and much like most of her movies in Bollywood, even Eternals has a tragic love story related to Sersi!

Vicky Kaushal as Kingo

Kingo's charm as a Bollywood hunk can only be portrayed by Vicky Kaushal and if you ask us, it seems like the role was made for him! Kaushal's flawless acting and dedication would elevate the superhero role and we are sure, he'd make the character a hit in no time.

Ranbir Kapoor as Black Knight

Wait, did we actually do this? Yes, we did. Kit Harington's Dark Knight, whose role might be unclear as of now has a huge potential to shine in future Marvel movies, and if Bollywood was to make something out of the Eternals, there's no way Dark Knight would go to anyone else but Ranbir Kapoor. His epic eyes can do the talking, and we can't wait to see Ranbir Kapoor being a superhero, strategist and swordsman.

Sanjay Dutt as Gilgamesh

Gilgamesh's maturity as a warrior and his power of rejuvenation makes Sanjay Dutt the perfect match. Dutt can make sure to own any role he is given, and we are absolutely positive that Dutt's Gilgamesh would be just as iconic as Don Lee's Gilgamesh.

Asim Riaz as Phastos

Asim Riaz can definitely do justice to a complicated character such as Druig. Although a supervillain, Druig's story is tough to decipher, but we can easily trust Asim to bring out the best in the group's main foe and reinstate himself as a titular character.

Tapsee Pannu as Makkari

Tapsee Pannu has owned every role that she has played to date, and if given a chance, we know she would absolutely rock as Makkari. Makkari's strength, stamina, speed and superhuman qualities would need an actor who is bold, brave and wouldn't mind performing her own stunts. In Tapsee we trust, don't we?

Prabhas as Phastos

One of the most important superheroes in the Eternals in terms of storyline, Phastos is the genius technician who has an answer to everything, and there's no one but Prabhas that we can think of who would do justice to the role.

If you were to make your list, who would you choose and why? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

