10 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: Clayface, Hope to Nobody Wants This season 3, Legend of the White Dragon
Here’s everything in Hollywood making way to the theaters and digital platforms this week.
October is heading toward its end with a bunch of horror, action, animated release in theaters such as Clayface, Hope, Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass. The OTT platforms will see romantic comedies to drama, thrillers, including Nobody Wants This season 3 and more. Check out the full list of films and shows releasing in theaters and digitally this week below.
1. Clayface
- Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella
- Genre: Superhero Horror
- Where to watch: Theater
- Release date: October 23, 2026
Clayface follows Matt Hagen, a rising Hollywood actor who is horribly disfigured in a brutal attack. Desperate to restore his appearance, he undergoes a volatile, experimental medical treatment that backfires, transforming his entire body into a shape-shifting mass of living clay. Driven mad by his mutation, he uses his terrifying new powers to seek violent revenge against those who destroyed his life.
2. Hope
- Cast: Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander
- Genre: Sci-fi Action Thriller
- Where to watch: Theater
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
In the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, officers search for a string of mysterious attacks linked to an unknown creature. As the hunt intensifies, they uncover a terrifying cosmic force that threatens humanity itself, turning their search into a desperate fight for survival.
3. Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass
- Cast: John Shang, Yifei Ruan, Kyle McCarley, Brent Mukai, Cory Yee, Todd Haberkorn, Ryan Garcia, Miya Kodama, Andrew Kishino, Eduardo de los Reyes, Andrew Grace
- Genre: Animation
- Where to watch: Theater
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Tom and Jerry accidentally travel through time in a museum. Along their journey, they meet a group of intriguing new companions and become involved in a final showdown with mysterious forces.
4. A Talent for Murder
- Cast: Olivia Cooke, Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich, Juliet Stevenson
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to watch: Theater
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
The film follows a mysterious young man from a New York publisher who is sent to Switzerland to persuade the renowned writer Patricia Highsmith to write one final installment of the Ripley anthology.
5. Love in Disguise
- Cast: Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun, and Yeonwoo
- Director: Park Dan-hee
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: October 19, 2026
The series follows a former officer turned PI who disguises herself as a man to go undercover as the personal secretary and bodyguard of a wealthy chaebol heir.
6. The Terminal List season 2
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Tom Hopper, Dar Salim, Luke Hemsworth, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Arlo Mertz
- Director: David DiGilio
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: October 21, 2026
The action-thriller series follows former officer James Reece as he is recruited for a dangerous international conspiracy spanning from Mozambique to Moscow and Langley.
7. Where’s Wanda? season 2
- Cast: Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Nikeata Thompson, Devid Striesow
- Creators: Oliver Lansley and Zoltan Spirandelli
- Genre: Dark Comedy
- Where to Watch: Apple TV
- Streaming Date: October 21, 2026
Just as the Klatt family believes life is returning to normal, daughter Wanda is found red-handed over a corpse and taken away.
8. Nobody Wants This season 3
- Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Tovah Feldshuh, Sarah Silverman, Avan Jogia
- Creator: Erin Foster
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 22, 2026
Joanne and Noah take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. Joanne navigates her conversion process to Judaism, clashing and connecting with her class peers and Rabbi Eden. Sasha and Esther reenter single life post-split, while Sasha explores new romantic possibilities. Morgan continues to advance her career and personal life.
9. Legend of the White Dragon
- Cast: Jason David Frank, Aaron Schoenke, Jason Faunt, Rachele Brooke Smith, Michael Madsen, Andrew Bachelor, David Ramsey, and Mark Dacascos
- Directors: Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke
- Genre: Action
- Where to Watch: Lionsgate play
- Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
Three years after hiding his White Dragon alias following a major battle, Erik Reed must return from the shadows to clear his name and protect his family.
10. Final Table
- Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Yoo-jin
- Director: Kim Do-Hoon
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: October 24, 2026
When her father suddenly passes away, Choi Song-yi struggles to keep her family's restaurant, Familia, afloat. She teams up with a mysterious but exceptionally talented international chef, Kang Han. Together, they enter The Table: K-Chef 2026 a high-stakes global cooking competition designed to crown the world’s greatest Korean chef. As they go head-to-head with elite perfectionists, their cutthroat rivalry slowly transforms into an emotional journey of healing and romance.
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