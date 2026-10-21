10 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: Clayface, Hope to Nobody Wants This season 3, Legend of the White Dragon

October is heading toward its end with a bunch of horror, action, animated release in theaters such as Clayface, Hope, Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass. The OTT platforms will see romantic comedies to drama, thrillers, including Nobody Wants This season 3 and more. Check out the full list of films and shows releasing in theaters and digitally this week below.

1. Clayface

Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella

Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella Genre: Superhero Horror

Superhero Horror Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release date: October 23, 2026

Clayface follows Matt Hagen, a rising Hollywood actor who is horribly disfigured in a brutal attack. Desperate to restore his appearance, he undergoes a volatile, experimental medical treatment that backfires, transforming his entire body into a shape-shifting mass of living clay. Driven mad by his mutation, he uses his terrifying new powers to seek violent revenge against those who destroyed his life.

2. Hope

Cast: Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Genre: Sci-fi Action Thriller

Sci-fi Action Thriller Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 23, 2026

In the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, officers search for a string of mysterious attacks linked to an unknown creature. As the hunt intensifies, they uncover a terrifying cosmic force that threatens humanity itself, turning their search into a desperate fight for survival.

3. Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass

Cast: John Shang, Yifei Ruan, Kyle McCarley, Brent Mukai, Cory Yee, Todd Haberkorn, Ryan Garcia, Miya Kodama, Andrew Kishino, Eduardo de los Reyes, Andrew Grace

John Shang, Yifei Ruan, Kyle McCarley, Brent Mukai, Cory Yee, Todd Haberkorn, Ryan Garcia, Miya Kodama, Andrew Kishino, Eduardo de los Reyes, Andrew Grace Genre: Animation

Animation Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 23, 2026

Tom and Jerry accidentally travel through time in a museum. Along their journey, they meet a group of intriguing new companions and become involved in a final showdown with mysterious forces.

4. A Talent for Murder

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich, Juliet Stevenson

Olivia Cooke, Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich, Juliet Stevenson Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 23, 2026

The film follows a mysterious young man from a New York publisher who is sent to Switzerland to persuade the renowned writer Patricia Highsmith to write one final installment of the Ripley anthology.

5. Love in Disguise

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun, and Yeonwoo

Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun, and Yeonwoo Director: Park Dan-hee

Park Dan-hee Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller

Romantic Comedy Thriller Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 19, 2026

The series follows a former officer turned PI who disguises herself as a man to go undercover as the personal secretary and bodyguard of a wealthy chaebol heir.

6. The Terminal List season 2

Cast: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Tom Hopper, Dar Salim, Luke Hemsworth, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Arlo Mertz

Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Tom Hopper, Dar Salim, Luke Hemsworth, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Arlo Mertz Director: David DiGilio

David DiGilio Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 21, 2026

The action-thriller series follows former officer James Reece as he is recruited for a dangerous international conspiracy spanning from Mozambique to Moscow and Langley.

7. Where’s Wanda? season 2

Cast: Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Nikeata Thompson, Devid Striesow

Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Nikeata Thompson, Devid Striesow Creators: Oliver Lansley and Zoltan Spirandelli

Oliver Lansley and Zoltan Spirandelli Genre: Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Where to Watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Streaming Date: October 21, 2026

Just as the Klatt family believes life is returning to normal, daughter Wanda is found red-handed over a corpse and taken away.

8. Nobody Wants This season 3

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Tovah Feldshuh, Sarah Silverman, Avan Jogia

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Tovah Feldshuh, Sarah Silverman, Avan Jogia Creator: Erin Foster

Erin Foster Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 22, 2026

Joanne and Noah take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. Joanne navigates her conversion process to Judaism, clashing and connecting with her class peers and Rabbi Eden. Sasha and Esther reenter single life post-split, while Sasha explores new romantic possibilities. Morgan continues to advance her career and personal life.

9. Legend of the White Dragon

Cast: Jason David Frank, Aaron Schoenke, Jason Faunt, Rachele Brooke Smith, Michael Madsen, Andrew Bachelor, David Ramsey, and Mark Dacascos

Jason David Frank, Aaron Schoenke, Jason Faunt, Rachele Brooke Smith, Michael Madsen, Andrew Bachelor, David Ramsey, and Mark Dacascos Directors: Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke

Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke Genre: Action

Action Where to Watch: Lionsgate play

Lionsgate play Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Three years after hiding his White Dragon alias following a major battle, Erik Reed must return from the shadows to clear his name and protect his family.

10. Final Table

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Yoo-jin

Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Yoo-jin Director: Kim Do-Hoon

Kim Do-Hoon Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 24, 2026

When her father suddenly passes away, Choi Song-yi struggles to keep her family's restaurant, Familia, afloat. She teams up with a mysterious but exceptionally talented international chef, Kang Han. Together, they enter The Table: K-Chef 2026 a high-stakes global cooking competition designed to crown the world’s greatest Korean chef. As they go head-to-head with elite perfectionists, their cutthroat rivalry slowly transforms into an emotional journey of healing and romance.

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