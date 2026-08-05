10 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: Ted Lasso 4, My Life with the Walter Boys 3 to Wild with Bear Grylls
Check out the list of Hollywood theatrical releases and OTT film and web series of this week.
The month of August began on a quiet note in Hollywood as July end release Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to storm the theaters across the world. The Tom Holland starrer superhero flick is creating a havoc at the box office globally. Here is the list of Hollywood films and OTT releases of this week.
10 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week
1. Tony
- Cast: Dominic Sessa, Antonio Banderas, Leo Woodall, Emilia Jones
- Director: Matt Johnson
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Release date: August 7, 2026
The film follows a 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain as he works in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and dives into a chaotic kitchen.
2. Super Troopers 3
- Cast: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Brian Cox, Hannah Simone
- Director: Jay Chandrasekhar
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy
- Release date: August 7, 2026
The plot follows the troopers handling chaos from Farva's engagement to wedding while trying to stop a new group of bad people.
3. Sterling Point
- Cast: Ella Rubin, Keen Ruffalo, Jay Duplass, Amélie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason
- Director: Megan Park
- Language: English
- Genre: Coming-of-Age, Teen Drama
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Release date: August 5, 2026
The plot follows 17-year-old Annie Jacobson, raised in New York City by her adoptive father alongside her twin brother. Life changes when she inherits her estranged, mysterious grandfather's island in Canada. Annie spends the summer making new friends, experiencing budding romances, and uncovering deep family secrets.
4. Ted Lasso season 4
- Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift
- Director: Declan Lowney, MJ Delaney, Ellie Heydon
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy Sports Drama
- Where to watch: Apple TV+
- Release date: August 5, 2026
After returning to Kansas City, Ted heads back across the pond. This time, his biggest challenge yet involves coaching a second-division women’s football team. The 10-episode season explores new team dynamics, fresh personal growth, and fresh athletic hurdles.
5. My Life With The Walter Boys season 3
- Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas
- Director: Jason Priestley, Monika Mitchell
- Language: English
- Genre: Teen Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: August 6, 2026
After a love triangle bombshell and family crisis rock The Walters, Jackie must navigate messy relationships and new personal ambitions in Silver Falls.
6. The Shards
- Cast: Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Graham Campbell, Kaia Gerber, Wes Bentley, Evan Rachel Wood, Hayes Warner
- Creators: Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis
- Language: English
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to watch: Hulu
- Release date: August 6, 2026
Set in early-1980s Los Angeles at an elite prep school, it follows an observant teenager and aspiring writer named Bret. Life for Bret and his wealthy friends turns upside down with the arrival of a mysterious new student, Robert Mallory.
7. Ricky Gervais’ Alley Cats
- Cast: Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, David Earl, Diane Morgan, Andrew Brooke, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Natalie Cassidy,Tony Way
- Creators: Ricky Gervais, Elliot Dear
- Language: English
- Genre: Animation
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: August 7, 2026
It follows the lives and struggles of a group of feral cats. It explores daily survival and social commentary from the perspective of cats, companionship and modern life with sharp wit.
8. The Last House
- Cast: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Riley Chung, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Gabriel Barbosa
- Director: Louis Leterrier
- Language: English
- Genre: Sci-Fi Horror Thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: August 7, 2026
It follows a family of four, who is suddenly and inexplicably trapped inside their house with no way out. As supplies and modern essentials run out, they face a mysterious, looming outside threat keeping them sealed in. They must work together and figure out how to survive the psychological and physical nightmare.
9. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen
- Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
- Language: English
- Genre: Animation Comedy
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Release date: August 7, 2026
Mario and his brother Luigi go down an underground path and end up in a magical new world. They must stop the evil Bowser from taking over.
10. The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls
- Cast: Bear Grylls, Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, Luke Dimyan, Dallas Jenkins
- Director: Robert Austin Vanover
- Language: English
- Genre: Survival Adventure
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Release date: August 9, 2026
Host Bear Grylls takes the actors and creator of the series The Chosen out of their comfort zones and into rugged American landscapes like canyons, rivers, and forests.
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