10 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: Ted Lasso 4, My Life with the Walter Boys 3 to Wild with Bear Grylls

The month of August began on a quiet note in Hollywood as July end release Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to storm the theaters across the world. The Tom Holland starrer superhero flick is creating a havoc at the box office globally. Here is the list of Hollywood films and OTT releases of this week.



10 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week



1. Tony

Cast: Dominic Sessa, Antonio Banderas, Leo Woodall, Emilia Jones

Dominic Sessa, Antonio Banderas, Leo Woodall, Emilia Jones Director: Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson Language: English

English Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release date: August 7, 2026

The film follows a 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain as he works in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and dives into a chaotic kitchen.

2. Super Troopers 3

Cast: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Brian Cox, Hannah Simone

Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Brian Cox, Hannah Simone Director: Jay Chandrasekhar

Jay Chandrasekhar Language: English

English Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release date: August 7, 2026

The plot follows the troopers handling chaos from Farva's engagement to wedding while trying to stop a new group of bad people.

3. Sterling Point

Cast: Ella Rubin, Keen Ruffalo, Jay Duplass, Amélie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason

Ella Rubin, Keen Ruffalo, Jay Duplass, Amélie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason Director: Megan Park

Megan Park Language: English

English Genre: Coming-of-Age, Teen Drama

Coming-of-Age, Teen Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Release date: August 5, 2026

The plot follows 17-year-old Annie Jacobson, raised in New York City by her adoptive father alongside her twin brother. Life changes when she inherits her estranged, mysterious grandfather's island in Canada. Annie spends the summer making new friends, experiencing budding romances, and uncovering deep family secrets.

4. Ted Lasso season 4

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift Director: Declan Lowney, MJ Delaney, Ellie Heydon

Declan Lowney, MJ Delaney, Ellie Heydon Language: English

English Genre: Comedy Sports Drama

Comedy Sports Drama Where to watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Release date: August 5, 2026

After returning to Kansas City, Ted heads back across the pond. This time, his biggest challenge yet involves coaching a second-division women’s football team. The 10-episode season explores new team dynamics, fresh personal growth, and fresh athletic hurdles.

5. My Life With The Walter Boys season 3

Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas Director: Jason Priestley, Monika Mitchell

Jason Priestley, Monika Mitchell Language: English

English Genre: Teen Drama

Teen Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: August 6, 2026

After a love triangle bombshell and family crisis rock The Walters, Jackie must navigate messy relationships and new personal ambitions in Silver Falls.

6. The Shards

Cast: Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Graham Campbell, Kaia Gerber, Wes Bentley, Evan Rachel Wood, Hayes Warner

Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Graham Campbell, Kaia Gerber, Wes Bentley, Evan Rachel Wood, Hayes Warner Creators: Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis

Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis Language: English

English Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Hulu

Hulu Release date: August 6, 2026

Set in early-1980s Los Angeles at an elite prep school, it follows an observant teenager and aspiring writer named Bret. Life for Bret and his wealthy friends turns upside down with the arrival of a mysterious new student, Robert Mallory.

7. Ricky Gervais’ Alley Cats

Cast: Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, David Earl, Diane Morgan, Andrew Brooke, Kerry Godliman , Jo Hartley , Natalie Cassidy ,Tony Way

Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, David Earl, Diane Morgan, Andrew Brooke, Kerry Godliman , Jo Hartley , Natalie Cassidy ,Tony Way Creators: Ricky Gervais, Elliot Dear

Ricky Gervais, Elliot Dear Language: English

English Genre: Animation

Animation Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: August 7, 2026

It follows the lives and struggles of a group of feral cats. It explores daily survival and social commentary from the perspective of cats, companionship and modern life with sharp wit.

8. The Last House

Cast: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Riley Chung , Emma Ho , Noah Alexander Sosnowski , Gabriel Barbosa

Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Riley Chung , Emma Ho , Noah Alexander Sosnowski , Gabriel Barbosa Director: Louis Leterrier

Louis Leterrier Language: English

English Genre: Sci-Fi Horror Thriller

Sci-Fi Horror Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: August 7, 2026

It follows a family of four, who is suddenly and inexplicably trapped inside their house with no way out. As supplies and modern essentials run out, they face a mysterious, looming outside threat keeping them sealed in. They must work together and figure out how to survive the psychological and physical nightmare.

9. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Language: English

English Genre: Animation Comedy

Animation Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release date: August 7, 2026

Mario and his brother Luigi go down an underground path and end up in a magical new world. They must stop the evil Bowser from taking over.

10. The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls

Cast: Bear Grylls, Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, Luke Dimyan, Dallas Jenkins

Bear Grylls, Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, Luke Dimyan, Dallas Jenkins Director: Robert Austin Vanover

Robert Austin Vanover Language: English

English Genre: Survival Adventure

Survival Adventure Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Release date: August 9, 2026

Host Bear Grylls takes the actors and creator of the series The Chosen out of their comfort zones and into rugged American landscapes like canyons, rivers, and forests.

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