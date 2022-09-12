10 Lesser-known facts about Ridi, the Indian-European pop star

When it comes to music, there literally are no limits. People, despite their age, religion, caste, creed, or identity, produce and connect with music in a way that is both uplifting and groovy. And one such example of a singer-songwriter is Swiss-based songstress Ridi, who is of Indian origin.

Ridi is a young and dynamic songstress and an even more talented artist who has released her (much-awaited) brand-new single, Merry Go Round, via PRO Music. This pop song features industry legends, like Mousse T (a Grammy-nominated music producer) and Diamond Duggal (a British Indian music producer). This buoyant track highlights themes of cultural diversity, identity, and fundamental life experiences. The song is an ideal fusion of catchy and eclectic melody, pop-funk and upbeat lyrics, and groovy Indian beats, giving an aesthetically vibrant and rich feel.

While this wholesome song is already raising the temperature amongst the audience through social media, did you know that Ridi is only 18 years old?

Yes, you read that right! Put on her new song, Merry Go Round, while we list some lesser-known facts about Ridi without further ado.

10 Lesser-known facts about Ridi

1. Ridi was only 8 years old when she found her love for music.

2. Ridi has received formal training in jazz, classical music, and opera.

3. Ridi is highly inspired by Michael Jackson.

4. Ridi's songs reflect her personal journey that includes the themes of heartbreaks, inclusivity, strength, self-expression, and emotional strength but with a fun and pop-funk Gen Z vibe.

5. Ridi is simultaneously studying Chemical Engineering in London.

6. Ridi is a staunch anti-bullying activist.

7. Ridi launched the world's first anti-bullying platform, Stop The B. It is completely youth-led and tackles issues like racism, bullying, shaming, identity issues, harassment, cyberbullying, emotional bullying, and its aftereffects. This anti-bullying platform also urges the victims and survivors to share their stories, create awareness, and break the negative stigma around it.

8. Ridi became the youngest speaker at the UNESCO World Anti-Bullying Forum in 2021.

9. Ridi was only 17 years old when she debuted her first single, Top Guy.

10. Ridi's single, Top Guy, became internationally acclaimed with over 2.7 million views.

Her new single, Merry Go Round, is currently streaming on Spotify and YouTube. Give it a shot. We bet you'll start loving her immediately!

Below is her video - check it out NOW!