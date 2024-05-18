Following the premiere of the animated family comedy 10 Lives at the Sundance Film Festival 2024 earlier this year, GFM Animation cracked international theatrical deals. The upcoming film has been picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment for North America.

Additionally, the feature's Chinese distribution rights been purchased by London-based Taost Entertainment. However, the plans for releases have not been revealed yet. From, cast to release date and plot, here’s everything you need to know about 10 Lives.

Who’s playing what in 10 Lives?

The upcoming heartfelt animation features the voices of the who’s who of Hollywood. Mo Gilligan (The Lateish Show) has given voice to the lead character Beckett, a pampered fluffy cat, while Simone Ashley (Bridgerton) is the voice behind Rose and singer and songwriter Zayn Malik has given voice to Cameron & Kirk.

Other voices behind pivotal characters include Sophie Okonedo (Slow Horses) for Grace, Dylan Lewellyn (Derry Girls) for Larry, Bill Nighy (Living) for Professor Craven, and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) for Happy.

ALSO READ: I'm Really F**king Funny': Zayn Malik Reveals The One Thing He Wants Everyone To Know About Him

What is the story of 10 Lives?

Slated to have a theatrical release on October 11, 10 Lives follows a spoilt cat, Beckett, who begins to take for granted the good fortune bestowed upon him after being saved and taken care of by Rose, a compassionate and enthusiastic student. His ninth existence is taken from him, and fate intervenes to send him on a life-changing adventure.

Directed by Christopher Jenkins, the film is written by Ash Brannon, Ken Cinnamon, and Leland Cox. It is produced by Guy Collins and Sean Feeney with Briarcliff CEO Tom Ortenberg set to join the executive producers. “10 Lives is GFM Animation’s first fully homegrown animated movie and a complete team effort. We are thrilled at how, with Chris Jenkins’ direction and L’Atelier’s outstanding CG animation, we were able to deliver a truly terrific movie that kids and families worldwide can enjoy,” said Collins to Deadline.

He also mentioned that out of over 4,000 submissions, 10 Lives was the sole animated movie chosen for Sundance. He expressed their commitment to representing British cinema, which was well-received by both viewers and critics. Collin expressed confidence in Briarcliff handling the film's rights, stating, “We know we are in safe hands with Tom and his team at Briarcliff to give the film its best shot in theatres in the US, complimenting the worldwide roll out currently underway with our existing strong team of international distributors.”

Adding to this, Otenberg said, “We’re thrilled to be working with the talented team at GFM Animation and director Chris Jenkins. Crafting an animated feature designed for families is more than just creating entertainment; it’s about curating moments that resonate, spark joy, and create moviegoing memories for the whole family. Jenkins and the GFM team have done just that. Together, we’re eager to bring this incredible film to theatres this Fall.”

