10 Most bingeworthy anthology series like American Horror Story

There is no doubt that the Golden Age of television is currently in effect. Numerous high-quality series have emerged as a result of the shift to streaming and its extensive distribution, which has caused many well-known actors and directors to turn their attention to what was once considered a lower-caliber projection. Although the majority of the new, high-quality TV is serialized, there are still several anthology movies that are equally enjoyable.

Anthology series are distinctive in their interchangeable casts and combination of varied stories, whether it be storylines contained in a single season or a collection of episodes connected by a similar throughline. Anthology TV appeals to viewers who prefer short, bite-sized episodes versus long-form narratives.