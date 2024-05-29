10 Most Savage Rap Diss Tracks To Look Back At Amid Kendrick Lamar-Drake Beef

Drake vs Kendrick Lamar’s recent beef has taken the internet by storm. While Pusha T had previously revealed secret information about Drake, Kendrick didn't shy away from taking it up a notch as the Degrassi star and the Humble rapper went back and forth with a series of diss tracks that got netizens tracking this debacle back-and-forth like tennis ball across the court.

Grown artists write rage rhymes to each other and the result is absolute bangers. This dissing culture runs the risk of potentially ruining the other artist’s career. Here’s a list of the 10 most vicious diss tracks ever dropped and you need to add them to your playlists because they are total bops.

10 most scathing diss tracks that redefined history and ruined rappers' careers

Roxanne’s Revenge by Roxanne Shanté

Roxanne Shanté effectively pioneered the 'putting rap beef on wax' concept. With a fire hook, Shanté tore each member of UTFO in five minutes.

Real Muthaphuckkin G's by Eazy-E (Ft. B.G. Knocc Out & Dresta)

He got mocked as "Sleazy-E" by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in The Chronic. Eazy-E then recruited Dresta and B.G. Knocc Out for his scathing Real Muthaphuckkin G's as a response.

Killshot by Eminem

Marshall responded to Machine Gun Kelly's Rap Devil with a four-minute diss titled Killshot. He skillfully analyzed both of their careers putting his junior in place. "Gave you a career to destroy it", he joked.

No Vaseline by Ice Cube

This vicious song is a diss track by Ice Cube from his 1991 album Death Certificate towards Ice Cube's former group, N.W.A.

The Bridge Is Over by Boogie Down

Boogie Down Production vs the Juice Crew was perhaps the biggest rap beef in the 80s, known as The Bridge Wars. Several diss tracks were exchanged, however, The Bridge Is Over won reducing the MC Shan to a footnote in KRS-One's discography.

Back Down by 50 Cent

Ja Rule is only famous for beefing with 50 Cent, G-Unit, and thereby Eminem. Back Down was Fifty’s diabolical response to Ja Rule that ruined him.

Eminem's Nail In The Coffin

In 2002 Eminem released this masterpiece against Benzino and his The Source magazine which rated The Marshall Mather LP 2 out of 5. In 2024, Benzino was seen crying in an interview while discussing his beef with Em.

10% Dis by MC Lyte

Rapper Antoinette got burned by baddie MC Lyte for "stealing a beat" in her track I Got An Attitude. Lyte, one of the most legendary female MCs of her time, ended Antoinette's career with this fatal blow.

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Comprising Twitter-like shade against Drake, Not Like Us is one of the most viral diss tracks that the TikTok generation will remember. Kendrick won.

Hit ‘Em Up by Tupac Shakur

Hit ‘Em Up was a response to the Notorious B.I.G.’s Who Shot Ya. And 2Pac had just been shot a few months before it was released. Nothing else mattered as Tupac took to his mic and shredded, igniting a perennial feud between East Coast and West Coast rappers.

A brief history of diss tracks amid Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef

Diss tracks are essential aspects of hip-hop music, serving as both an art form and a type of spectacle. These musical insults and criticism of another artist, often ignite or escalate rivalries and this is what keeps the rap beefs fresh and juicy. These lyrical battles have their origins in the competitive tendencies of hip-hop where how hard you spit on the mic defines your career as a rapper. Or perhaps, you switch genres.

One of the most famous examples of diss track culture was the feud between Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., with Tupac’s Hit ‘Em Up, a bitter attack on Biggie Smalls and his crew. Apart from showcasing Tupac’s lyrical aggression this track further escalated the East Coast-West Coast rivalry which pertinently ended in the deaths of both artists.

Likewise, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma had an infamous beef. Remy Ma dissed her in SHETHER, a seven-minute diss record which renewed people’s interest in female rap feuds. And well, of course, Eminem who is notorious for ruining magazines and rappers who come after him. Hip-hop battle has remained true to its core values as illustrated by diss tracks where the wordsmiths must bring their A-game in the lyrics to keep the spirit alive and emerge at the top.

