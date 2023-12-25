10 movies to add to watch this New Year's; from The Holiday to When Harry Met Sally

With the year coming to an end, it is the time for everyone to celebrate the perfect way to celebrate a typically joyous time from the comfort of the couch. While all the family members and friends will sit together to kick-start the new year, it is the time to make new resolutions and plan to achieve more good luck in the future. The time is a celebration filled with countdowns, lucky foods, tons of sparkling wine, and good movies. From The Holiday to When Harry Met Sally, here are the top 10 movies one must add to their watchlist:

10. New Year's Eve (2011)

As the title of the movie is self-explanatory, the American romantic comedy film had

Michelle Pfeiffer as Ingrid, Zac Efron as Paul, and the Hollywood legend Robert De Niro as Stan Harris. The story follows characters with diverse lives as they embark on a quest for happiness on New Year's Eve. It is an instant interpersonal aphrodisiac that this glossy star-filled ensemble thoroughly and often hilariously promotes.

9. Four Rooms (1995)

This movie is set at a hotel on New Year's Eve, and each room the bellhop goes into is home to its own mini-movie-within-a-movie by a different director. The American anthology farce black comedy film had Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, as directors. In the movie, the stories received mixed reviews from critics who praised the segments directed by Rodriguez and Tarantino but heavily criticized the segments by Anders and Rockwell.

Advertisement

8. About Time (2013)

The 2013 romantic science fiction comedy-drama directed by Richard Curtis, had Rachel McAdams as Mary, Domhnall Gleeson as Tim, and Margot Robbie as Charlotte. The movie is more than just a love story, but a life story. The uplifting story showcases a variety of relationships that go beyond the traditional rom-com stereotypes as it has excellent acting and the humor is plentiful in the movie.

7. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Often touted as the best rom-com movie of all time, the movie has a pair who meet as university graduates and instantly hate one another. Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal charm and delight the New Year's connection comes at the end during a New Year's Eve party.

6. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

ALSO READ: ‘They’re wonderful together’: McNamara comments on Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as he prepares to produce prequel to Ocean's 11 with Barbie actors

5. Holidate (2020)

The Netflix original rom-com starring Emma Roberts as Sloane and Luke Bracey as Jack had the unlikely couple spending holidays together. From New Year's Eve to Valentine's Day, they realize they might want to spend time with each other outside of the holidays, and their story continues.

4. The Holiday (2006)

With Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black, the delightful rom-com ends in a New Year's Eve date. The story had two women who were unhappy with their situations and decided to switch homes and later fall in love with the local men. However, they later realize that the imminent return home may end the relationship.

3. Are We There Yet? (2005)

The movie was a kind of something lighthearted that anyone would need to entertain kids this New Year's Eve. To impress the single mother he likes, Ice Cube’s bachelor character offers to drive her kids and ends up getting a lot more than he bargained for.

2. Game Night (2018)

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams appear as a fiercely competitive couple whose murder mystery game takes a hilariously dark turn when real kidnappers show up to capture the host. The movie revolves around a mismatched band of suburbanites who get swept up in a criminal conspiracy and end up on the lam from hired goons.

Advertisement

1. Do-It-Yourself Mr. Bean (1994)

The movie has Mr. Bean at his best. He rushes to get ready for his New Year's Eve party, but when his only guests, Rupert and Hubert, arrive, he realizes he didn't prepare enough. The Twenty-four minutes are full of fun moments that are made better by Rowan Atkinson's performance as the iconic Mr. Bean and is the best thing to start the year with than good old British humor.

ALSO READ: Why did Rachel McAdams reject Devil Wears Prada, Mission: Impossible III, and Iron Man? Find out