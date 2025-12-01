10 New Hollywood Releases This Week in Theaters and OTT: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Jay Kelly, Oh What Fun and More
As December begins, viewers can look forward to ten new Hollywood releases arriving across theatres and major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Sony LIV. From holiday specials and documentaries to big sequels and emotional dramas, this week brings a mix of genres for global audiences.
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Theatrical release)
- Cast: Mckenna Grace, Skeet Ulrich, Elizabeth Lail
- Director: Emma Tammi
- Language: English
- Genre: Horror
- Release date: December 5
The horror sequel acts as a prequel to the first film and follows Jeremy Fitzgerald, a new night-shift guard at the upgraded Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The story introduces Toy animatronics and brings back older models. The film is based on the popular game and explores the mystery inside the restaurant.
Jay Kelly – Netflix
- Cast: George Clooney, Adam Sandler
- Director: Noah Baumbach
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy-Drama
- Release date: December 5
Jay Kelly follows a successful actor dealing with a midlife crisis and emotional distance from his family. His trip across Europe with his manager helps him reflect on personal failures and career choices.
Oh. What. Fun. – Prime Video
- Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer
- Director: Michael Showalter
- Language: English
- Genre: Holiday Comedy-Drama
- Release date: December 3
Claire Clauster decides to step away from her usual holiday responsibilities after feeling taken for granted. Her spontaneous solo trip leads her to rediscover joy and freedom during Christmas. Meanwhile, her family realises the importance of her presence and efforts.
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler – Netflix
- Cast: David Letterman, Adam Sandler
- Language: English
- Genre: Talk Special
- Release date: December 1
David Letterman sits down with Adam Sandler for an honest conversation about his comedy journey. They discuss his early stand-up days, SNL breakthrough, and recent career growth. The episode also includes personal stories and was filmed before a live audience.
Sean Combs: The Reckoning – Netflix
- Director: Alexandria Stapleton
- Language: English
- Genre: Documentary
- Release date: December 2
This four-part documentary examines Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ rise in music and the controversies that followed. It includes interviews with former colleagues and people from his early life. The series highlights decades of allegations and the impact of his career on the industry.
The Abandons – Netflix
- Cast: Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson
- Director: Kurt Sutter
- Language: English
- Genre: Western Drama
- Release date: December 4
Set in 1854 Washington Territory, the story revolves around two families fighting over land and survival. Fiona Nolan protects her found family from powerful rivals seeking control.
The Bad Guys 2 – JioHotstar
- Cast: Sam Rockwell, Mark Maron, Awkwafina
- Director: Pierre Perifel
- Language: English
- Genre: Animated Heist Comedy
- Release date: December 1
Mr. Wolf and his team struggle to maintain their clean reputation after a new criminal copies their old heist style. They are pulled into a dangerous mission involving a rare metal and a space-related plot. The crew must clear their names while protecting the people they care about.
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 – Netflix
- Cast: Santiago Segura, Pablo Chiapella
- Director: Joaquín Mazon
- Language: Spanish
- Genre: Holiday Comedy
- Release date: December 5
Christmas is thrown into chaos when Santa is kidnapped by a toy company director. A father, along with his teenage son, tries to fill in for Santa to save the season. The film follows their humorous journey as they race against time to restore holiday cheer.
Troll 2 – Netflix
- Cast: Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck
- Director: Claudio Fragasso
- Language: Norwegian
- Genre: Monster Action
- Release date: December 1
A new megatroll awakens in Norway, forcing experts to work together once again to save the region. Advanced UV technology and ancient myths play major roles in the mission. The team must uncover forgotten history to stop the creature’s destruction.
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration – Netflix
- Cast: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
- Director: Michael Steed
- Language: English
- Genre: Lifestyle / Holiday Special
- Release date: December 3
Meghan Markle welcomes viewers into her Montecito home to share her festive routines. She demonstrates holiday cooking, décor ideas, and gift-making tips. The special also features appearances from Prince Harry and celebrity guests who join the celebrations.
