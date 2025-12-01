10 New Hollywood Releases This Week in Theaters and OTT: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Jay Kelly, Oh What Fun and More

As December begins, viewers can look forward to ten new Hollywood releases arriving across theatres and major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Sony LIV. From holiday specials and documentaries to big sequels and emotional dramas, this week brings a mix of genres for global audiences.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Theatrical release)

Cast: Mckenna Grace, Skeet Ulrich, Elizabeth Lail

Mckenna Grace, Skeet Ulrich, Elizabeth Lail Director: Emma Tammi

Emma Tammi Language: English

English Genre: Horror

Horror Release date: December 5

The horror sequel acts as a prequel to the first film and follows Jeremy Fitzgerald, a new night-shift guard at the upgraded Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The story introduces Toy animatronics and brings back older models. The film is based on the popular game and explores the mystery inside the restaurant.

Jay Kelly – Netflix

Cast: George Clooney, Adam Sandler

George Clooney, Adam Sandler Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Language: English

English Genre: Comedy-Drama

Comedy-Drama Release date: December 5

Jay Kelly follows a successful actor dealing with a midlife crisis and emotional distance from his family. His trip across Europe with his manager helps him reflect on personal failures and career choices.

Oh. What. Fun. – Prime Video

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer Director: Michael Showalter

Michael Showalter Language: English

English Genre: Holiday Comedy-Drama

Holiday Comedy-Drama Release date: December 3

Claire Clauster decides to step away from her usual holiday responsibilities after feeling taken for granted. Her spontaneous solo trip leads her to rediscover joy and freedom during Christmas. Meanwhile, her family realises the importance of her presence and efforts.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler – Netflix

Cast: David Letterman, Adam Sandler

David Letterman, Adam Sandler Language: English

English Genre: Talk Special

Talk Special Release date: December 1

David Letterman sits down with Adam Sandler for an honest conversation about his comedy journey. They discuss his early stand-up days, SNL breakthrough, and recent career growth. The episode also includes personal stories and was filmed before a live audience.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning – Netflix

Director: Alexandria Stapleton

Alexandria Stapleton Language: English

English Genre: Documentary

Documentary Release date: December 2

This four-part documentary examines Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ rise in music and the controversies that followed. It includes interviews with former colleagues and people from his early life. The series highlights decades of allegations and the impact of his career on the industry.

The Abandons – Netflix

Cast: Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson

Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson Director: Kurt Sutter

Kurt Sutter Language: English

English Genre: Western Drama

Western Drama Release date: December 4

Set in 1854 Washington Territory, the story revolves around two families fighting over land and survival. Fiona Nolan protects her found family from powerful rivals seeking control.

The Bad Guys 2 – JioHotstar

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Mark Maron, Awkwafina

Sam Rockwell, Mark Maron, Awkwafina Director: Pierre Perifel

Pierre Perifel Language: English

English Genre: Animated Heist Comedy

Animated Heist Comedy Release date: December 1

Mr. Wolf and his team struggle to maintain their clean reputation after a new criminal copies their old heist style. They are pulled into a dangerous mission involving a rare metal and a space-related plot. The crew must clear their names while protecting the people they care about.

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 – Netflix

Cast: Santiago Segura, Pablo Chiapella

Santiago Segura, Pablo Chiapella Director: Joaquín Mazon

Joaquín Mazon Language: Spanish

Spanish Genre: Holiday Comedy

Holiday Comedy Release date: December 5

Christmas is thrown into chaos when Santa is kidnapped by a toy company director. A father, along with his teenage son, tries to fill in for Santa to save the season. The film follows their humorous journey as they race against time to restore holiday cheer.

Troll 2 – Netflix

Cast: Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck

Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck Director: Claudio Fragasso

Claudio Fragasso Language: Norwegian

Norwegian Genre: Monster Action

Monster Action Release date: December 1

A new megatroll awakens in Norway, forcing experts to work together once again to save the region. Advanced UV technology and ancient myths play major roles in the mission. The team must uncover forgotten history to stop the creature’s destruction.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration – Netflix

Cast: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Director: Michael Steed

Michael Steed Language: English

English Genre: Lifestyle / Holiday Special

Lifestyle / Holiday Special Release date: December 3

Meghan Markle welcomes viewers into her Montecito home to share her festive routines. She demonstrates holiday cooking, décor ideas, and gift-making tips. The special also features appearances from Prince Harry and celebrity guests who join the celebrations.

