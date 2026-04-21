10 OTT Releases This Week (April 20-26, 2026): From Criminal Record Season 2 to Running Point Season 2

The week of April 20 has some awaited shows coming back to revive themselves as well as some fun new releases. Check out the full list below.

1. Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event

Boy bands have defined musical generations, and this four-part series takes the viewers to the root of the phenomenon by chatting up some of those who have been in the eye of the storm themselves. This includes frank chats with the late ’90s and early 2000s boy band members, including those from Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, and more.



Cast: Lance Bass, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Ashley Parker Angel of O-Town, Brad Fischetti of LFO

Lance Bass, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Ashley Parker Angel of O-Town, Brad Fischetti of LFO Genre: Documentary Series

Documentary Series Language: English

English Where to Watch: Discovery+

Discovery+ Streaming Date: April 20, 2026

2. Funny AF with Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart steps out to find someone like himself in a survival comedy show where 40 aspirants from New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago try their best to come out on top and win themselves a Netflix special. Alongside some well-known judges, they present quests for the contestants to face, including impromptu comedy sessions and more.

Cast: Kevin Hart, Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler, Nikki Glaser

Kevin Hart, Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler, Nikki Glaser Director: Bill Dixon, Liz Cook, San Heng, Jason Raff

Bill Dixon, Liz Cook, San Heng, Jason Raff Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up, Competition

Comedy, Stand-Up, Competition Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 20, 2026

3. Unchosen

A woman trapped in a cult with her husband comes across a man named Sam, who used to be a prisoner of the same cause and escaped. What unfolds is a series of terrifying cases that come to light as she is made to face her fears, question her faith, and marriage.

Cast: Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, Fra Fee, Siobhan Finneran, Christopher Eccleston

Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, Fra Fee, Siobhan Finneran, Christopher Eccleston Director: Jim Loach, Philippa Langdale

Jim Loach, Philippa Langdale Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 21, 2026

4. Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

The documentary goes behind the scenes in relation to the 2019 New Jersey horse farm shooting, in which a retired Olympian sent two shots flying into the chest of his live-in student, and was later acquitted on the grounds of temporary insanity. New interviews shed light on the true story.

Cast: Michael Barisone

Michael Barisone Director: Grace McNally

Grace McNally Genre: Documentary, Crime, Thriller

Documentary, Crime, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 21, 2026

5. Criminal Record Season 2

DCI Daniel Hegarty and DS June Lenker have to join forces in an unlikely alliance to tackle a high-stakes weapons trafficking investigation with initial hints suggesting a murder at hand. Their power struggle takes a completely new form on the show this time around.

Cast: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Stephen Campbell Moore, Charlie Creed-Miles, Zoë Wanamaker (Maureen), Luca Pasqualino, Lyndsey Marshal, Dustin Demri-Burns, Luther Ford, Shaun Dooley

Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Stephen Campbell Moore, Charlie Creed-Miles, Zoë Wanamaker (Maureen), Luca Pasqualino, Lyndsey Marshal, Dustin Demri-Burns, Luther Ford, Shaun Dooley Director: Joelle Mae David, Ben A. Williams

Joelle Mae David, Ben A. Williams Genre: Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Language: English

English Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Streaming Date: April 22, 2026

6. Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders

Getting deep into the Long Island serial killer case, which ran from 2010 to 2023, over a span of thirteen years, how the suspect Rex Heuermann’s plan came to be, and his 2025 guilty plea. It covers new interviews with the families of the victims and the details of the forensic investigations, which made it possible to uncover the truth.

Director: Emma Cooper

Emma Cooper Genre: Documentary, Crime

Documentary, Crime Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: April 22, 2026

7. This Is a Gardening Show

Zach Galifianakis sets out to learn some horticulture, and what follows is nothing short of a comedy come true as he blends humor with the difficulty and precision of the work that he has gotten himself involved in.

Cast: Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis Director: Brook Linder

Brook Linder Genre: Comedy, Documentary

Comedy, Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 22, 2026

8. Running Point Season 2

Isla Gordon tries to fix her spot as the head of the Los Angeles Waves, while dealing with unruly players, right as her previously on-hiatus brother Cam plans to return and reclaim his position as the leader. She also needs to tackle her relationship with the team coach after an impromptu smooch session at the end of the first season.

Cast: Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Justin Theroux

Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Justin Theroux Director: Michael Weaver, Thembi Banks, James Ponsoldt, David Stasse, Ray Romano, Ken Marino, Lisa Rinna, Octavia Spencer

Michael Weaver, Thembi Banks, James Ponsoldt, David Stasse, Ray Romano, Ken Marino, Lisa Rinna, Octavia Spencer Genre: Sports, Comedy

Sports, Comedy Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 23, 2026

9. Stranger Things: Tales from ’85

Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have to navigate the underground of Hawkins and defeat snow-covered troubles. Set in 1985, between seasons 2 and 3 of the original series, the show brings together the favorite bunch in their animated versions.

Cast: Brett Gipson, Luca Diaz, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Braxton Quinney, Elisha Williams, Benjamin Plessala, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jeremy Jordan, Odessa A'zion

Brett Gipson, Luca Diaz, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Braxton Quinney, Elisha Williams, Benjamin Plessala, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jeremy Jordan, Odessa A'zion Director: Eric Robles

Eric Robles Genre: Animated, Science Fiction, Supernatural, Horror, Mystery, Drama

Animated, Science Fiction, Supernatural, Horror, Mystery, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 23, 2026

10. Apex

A woman hoping to find some peace from her regular chaos heads into the wilderness and ends up in the middle of a cat-and-mouse chase involving a man who preys on her. Hoping to come out alive, she must overcome her fears and outsmart the hunter, using her skills as a rock climber.

Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana

Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Baltasar Kormákur Genre: Survival, Action, Thriller

Survival, Action, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

ALSO READ: 2 Hollywood Movies Releasing This Week (April 20-26, 2026): Jaafar Jackson’s Michael and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Fuze