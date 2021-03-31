10 PHOTOS of ex couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aka Brangelina from when they were in love

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may not be together anymore but the ex-couple used to be the most adorable when they were in love.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been Hollywood's most-talked-about celebrity couples. The couple who met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith seemed like an amazing pairing on and off-screen. Despite having a rather scandalous start to their relationship, Pitt and Jolie were together for over twelve years and after Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, Brangelina fans were left heartbroken. For the longest time, Pitt and Jolie looked like the perfect family with their six children. Although, given the current circumstances, the Pitt-Jolie divorce trial has taken a rather nasty turn that has ached many of the couples fans.

Looking back at the couple's decade together, it does look a rather rosy one with some perfect red carpet appearances, enviable family vacations, rock-solid support when it comes to celebrating each other's achievements and so on. Jolie and Pitt went from suing a newspaper for a fake report claiming their split to standing tall with each other amid health scares, like the time when Jolie underwent a double mastectomy. It seemed like they were a match made in heaven and after years of dating, eventually tied the knot in 2013. Such has been the craze for the couple that they were one of the first celebrity couples to get the combined nickname of Brangelina.

The Brangelina that fans want to remember is certainly the one where the couple was at their happiest. While the couple may be parting ways now, we certainly can't forget some of their most adorable moments together be it from red carpet appearances or movie premieres.

