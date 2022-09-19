10 shows to watch If you like The Real Housewives Of Orange County

Since the show's debut in 2006 and the current airing of its 15th season, fans have been treated to a ton of addictive episodes. The cast has undergone significant upheaval, with new faces joining the cast and OGs like Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge leaving. Cast member disputes occur in every city of the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo, and RHOC is no exception. It's time to check out some more fictional and reality shows that offer just as many crazy moments and unexpected stories once fans have seen every episode. Here are the best reality TV show like The Real Housewives Of Orange County:

10. The O.C. (2003-2007)

Youth drama Couples broke up, families quarreled, and the main heroine Marissa Cooper sadly died in The O.C. Why not watch a fake show about wealthy adolescents who reside in the same region if people enjoy The Real Housewives of Orange County? The focus of The O.C.'s four seasons is on a close-knit group of friends and how they deal with the challenges that life throws their way. It's a really enjoyable film with a piece of great music and the ideal amount of tension. 9. The Hills: New Beginnings (2019-present)

The Hills: New Beginnings allows fans to catch up with some of the original cast members in anticipation of the show's upcoming second season. Ever wonder what Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are up to these days? What about Brody Jenner or Audrina Patridge? Check watch this reboot's first season to catch up before the release of fresh episodes. Even though Mischa Barton has joined the ensemble, there is still plenty of drama, including arguments amongst siblings at gatherings and friendships that seem to be on a very fragile foundation. 8. Selling Sunset (2019-present)

Fans of RHOC will love the stellar cast of Selling Sunset, which has three seasons available on Netflix for binge-watching. Since the Oppenheim Group's real estate professionals reside in Los Angeles, there is first and foremost the beautiful California scenery. Second, the agents don't get along with one another, and their arguments, miscommunications, and secrets are just as riveting as all of the adored RHOC plotlines. As the aftermath of Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce is the center of a few episodes, pop culture fans will also want to watch to see how it played out. 7. Laguna Beach (2004-2006)

When looking for reality television, MTV has always been the best option. Recent favorites like Teen Mom OG and Catfish, which has an intriguing casting procedure, are just two examples. People in the 2000s enjoyed watching Laguna Beach, which was The Hills' forerunner. The film followed Lauren Conrad and her friends as they graduated from high school and dealt with a lot of drama, including Lo Bosworth and Kristin Cavallari. This episode will be fascinating to anyone who likes the friendship disputes on RHOC. 6. Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce (2014-2018)

The Real Housewives series has often demonstrated how difficult it is to be a friend. Even though several of the cast members have been working together for a long time, they can't seem to stop arguing. Fast-paced drama Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce centers on self-help author Abby and her group of friends. With five seasons, there are plenty of episodes to delve into when looking for a weekend binge-watch because they are all yearning for love and professional achievement. 5. BH90210 (2019)

Fans of Melrose Place and Beverly Hills 90210, two dramas from the 1990s, will not want to miss the relaunch of Beverly Hills 90210 that aired in the summer of 2019. It deals with the pressures of long-term friendship, popularity, and living the high life in California, topics that commonly emerge on RHOC. The cast of Beverly Hills 90210 was shown working on a remake in the meta series. It's entertaining to watch the group in their beloved roles once more. The cast of BH90210 made an effort to get along, much like the RHOC cast, but occasionally let old grudges get in the way. 4. True Tori (2014)

Given that they were wed in 2006, Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling's marriage has endured a great deal of suffering throughout the years. The focus of their reality series True Tori was McDermott's infidelity with Spelling. Throughout the two seasons of this Lifetime television series, Tori attended therapy sessions and spent time with her friends as she tried to find out what to do about her relationship. 3. Secrets And Wives (2015)

There was just one season of this Bravo reality show, which debuted in the 2015 summer. Friends on RHOC frequently keep things from one another, but since the group is frequently talking, these secrets never remain hidden for very long. For fans of RHOC, Secrets, and Wives is a wonderful choice because it also features friends dealing with marriage issues and planning their futures. Since many of the women have become sensitive about their hardships, both this show and the Real Housewives franchise don't shy away from difficult subjects. 2. UnREAL (2015-2018)

UnREAL is a must-watch for fans of The Bachelor (and all the hilarious reality-show memes). Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer played Rachel and Quinn, two demanding producers of a fake dating reality show, respectively, in this Lifetime drama. It's like viewing two shows at once as the program examines how "unreal" this kind of programming is. Once they start watching, viewers won't be able to stop since it's entertaining to learn about the specifics of how this kind of entertainment is produced. 1. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (2006-present)