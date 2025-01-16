10 Things I Hate About You Star Julia Stiles Gets Candid About Her Iconic Character; Says It Was Important In Her ‘Vulnerable’ Teen Years

Julia Stiles memorably played Kat Stratford in the cult classic rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You. As it turns out, the film not only made a mark in pop culture but also had a positive impact on the actress’s personal life.

On January 15, during the New York City screening of her directorial debut movie, Wish You Were Here, Stiles reflected on her 1999 classic. "Something's in the ether, and I love that so much," she said about her spirited character.

She recalled auditioning as a 17-year-old and receiving “annoying” comments about her looks, demeanor, and more—something she was vulnerable to as a teenage actress. “I was vulnerable to it because I was still trying to figure out who I was," she told People magazine.

But when she read for Kat Stratford, a “feisty, outspoken girl” who did not care about other people’s opinions, there was something that pulled her toward the role. “So it meant a lot to me to be in that movie, and that it resonates with people still is so great,” Stiles added.

The movie revolves around high school student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who’s trying to find a date for Kat (Stiles) because he wants to ask out her younger sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik). Gabrielle Union and the late Heath Ledger were also part of the dynamic ensemble.

When asked whether the Jason Bourne actress is in touch with her castmates, she replied, "A little bit, but from a distance." She explained that Joseph lives in L.A., while Josh stays in London, so it’s difficult to catch up.

“I know that Larisa Oleynik is gonna be here tonight, which will be wonderful to see her," she added. During her interview with Andy Cohen on the January 13 episode of his show Watch What Happens Live, she reflected on her experience working with Ledger.

"He was such a force," she said of The Dark Knight actor, who passed away in 2008 and earned a posthumous Academy Award for his role that year.