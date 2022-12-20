10 Things to know about Alex Rodriguez's new ladylove Jaclyn Cordeiro

The former baseball player and the very handsome Alex Rodriguez is no more single! Recently, he broke the Internet after he made his relationship on Instagram official with his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro. The duo is currently on a holiday in New York with his daughters Natasha and Ella. Alex, who was earlier engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2019, took to Instagram and dropped a picture with Jaclyn and his daughters while posing next to a huge Christmas tree. In his heartwarming post, he used hashtags like 'family' and 'joy'. Alex's post read, "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas. #newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful." He also posted a selfie with his ladylove on his Instagram story. This was for the first time that Alex posted pictures with her. Before getting into a relationship with Cordeiro, he was reportedly seeing Kathryne Padgett. Alex was earlier married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002-2008. He shares his two daughters with her. Later, he got engaged to Lopez in 2019, but the duo called it quits in 2021. They released a joint statement that read, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." Recently, Jennifer tied the knot to her ex-lover Ben Affleck.

Alex is definitely head over heels in love with Jaclyn and their picture is proof. Here's everything you need to know about his new lady. Who is Jaclyn Cordeiro? Jaclyn hails from Canada. She is a businesswoman who launched her training program named JacFit. She surely dishes out major fitness goals with her perfectly toned body. On her website, she talked about her transformation program. It read, "My six-week transformation challenge program includes; a flexible nutrition plan with a focus on plant-based/whole foods and a training plan that can be done in the comfort of their home environments. My focus is to break down barriers and gain the trust of my client during the six weeks, specifically during the 15-minute virtual check-ins, to achieve results that clients never thought were attainable."

Jaclyn Cordeiro’s education On the educational front, she has a bachelor of science and honors in nursing. She also has a master's degree in nutrition.

How did Jaclyn Cordeiro land up into fitness training? Reportedly, Jaclyn ventured into fitness and weight-lifting while pursuing her studies. In an interview with Oxygen magazine, she said that she 'immediately fell in love with weightlifting' soon after she discovered it. She also said that it kept her focused and stress-free. She also recalled her first body-building competition post welcoming her first daughter. She told the magazine, “I figured there was no better way to get my ‘pre-baby’ body back. I decided to compete again and continued on to compete three more times in the natural division as a bikini fitness CPA plant-based athlete.”

Jaclyn Cordeiro’s work-life Apart from owning her own program, she works as a fitness model too. Her Instagram bio reads, "Fitness Expert & Lifestyle Transformation Specialist Published Fitness Model & Writer."

Jaclyn Cordeiro’s personal life Jaclyn is a single mother. Just like Alex, she has two beautiful daughters named Bella and Savanah from her previous relationship. While speaking about them, she told Oxygen magazine that she educates them about the 'positives and negative aspects of fitness and also encourages them'. She told the magazine, “We have conversations about all the aspects that go into fitness. We talk about the difference between being skinny and being strong and fit.” She also spoke to Status magazine in 2021 and said that her goal is to raise 'strong, independent, kind daughters'.

Jaclyn Cordeiro’s social media Jaclyn owns social media like an ultimate diva. She keeps sharing her breathtaking and transformational pictures with her fans and motivates them to lead a healthy and balanced life.

How did Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro’s relationship start? As per reports, the lovebirds were first clicked in October this year in Beverly Hills. The pictures were shared by Daily Mail. They were caught walking hand-in-hand during their first public meeting. Their linkup rumours started off after they were clicked romantically for the first time.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro’s budding romance According to Page Six, Alex and Jaclyn's romance is 'fairly new' and they are enjoying spending time with each other. A source told the portal, “Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying (their) time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two.”

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro’s social media PDA In November, Jaclyn took to Instagram and dropped a mirror selfie while sporting a Yankees jacket. Along with it, she wrote, "Things are so much sweeter when you wait for the fruit to ripen." Alex was quick to drop a '100' emoji in the comments section. He is often seen dropping fire emojis on her posts.