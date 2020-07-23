  1. Home
10 Years of 1D: Harry Styles pens emotional note to his bandmates and Directioners: I will be forever thankful

Harry Styles makes it 4/5 members to celebrate 10 years of One Direction with a heartwarming post that is sure to leave Directioners very emotional. The 26-year-old singer shared how proud he was of his bandmates.
Mumbai
Harry Styles couldn't be prouder of everything One Direction achieved together.
After Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, it's time for Harry Styles to take Directioners on a tearjerking trip down memory lane. In case you were living under a rock, One Direction has completed a decade since their formation on The X Factor on July 23, 2010. While we didn't get the reunion all of us were hoping for, the members (sans Zayn Malik but there's still hope!) made sure to celebrate the occasion with the fandom through the powerful tool of social media.

"I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years," Harry began his emotional note which was like a love letter to not just Directioners but his bandmates as well. "I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful," Styles added.

"I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything," the 26-year-old singer acknowledged.

"And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H," the Watermelon Sugar singer signed off.

Check out Harry's tweets celebrating 10 years of 1D below:

While Niall commented, "Love ya H," with a red heart emoticon, Liam too shared a red heart emoticon for his bandmate.

We adore you, Mr. Styles! Now, how about a reunion?!

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

