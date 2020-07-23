10 Years of 1D: Liam Payne RECALLS text sent to his dad when One Direction was first formed: I'm in a boyband

Liam Payne took to his social media accounts to celebrate One Direction's 10th anniversary. The 26-year-old singer thanked his 1D bandmates - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - for sharing the whirlwind journey with him.

It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since One Direction was first formed at The X Factor. Five teenagers - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - were put together in a boyband and even though they lost the music competition it didn't stop them from conquering the world. With five massively successful albums, 1D proved why they were a force to be reckoned with while the love for the boyband is still fresh in the hearts of Directioners. This is after the boys' last album released in 2015!

We're all waiting for the members to commemorate the special occasion and taking charge is Liam. In his social media accounts, Payne shared a photo of the boys from when they attended their tour manager Paul Higgins' wedding in 2011. Moreover, the 26-year-old singer also shared the text message that he had sent to his father when One Direction was first formed. "I'm in a boyband," a young Liam had written to his dad unbeknownst to the stardom ahead of him.

Check out Liam Payne's message to his dad when One Direction was first formed below:

Liam wrote, "What a journey... I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection."

We adore this man and how! Happy Anniversary, One Direction!

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×