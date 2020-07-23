10 Years of 1D: Louis Tomlinson is proud of Harry, Liam, Niall & Zayn; Praises Directioners' unmatched loyalty

Louis Tomlinson was feeling pretty emotional as he commemorated One Direction's 10th anniversary with a series of heartfelt tweets, giving a shoutout his bandmates and complimenting Directioners. Check out the 28-year-old singer's tweets below.

One Direction has officially existed for a decade and counting. It was on July 23, 2010, when the boyband was formed and the rest, as they say, is history. What's especially significant about them is how relevant they still are as a collective even though it's been five years since they released new music. It's thanks to Directioners that 1D continues to sparkle as the members are enjoying their solo success currently. After Liam Payne's emotional recalling, it's time for Louis Tomlinson to make the fandom cry as he celebrates the special occasion.

To commemorate 10 years of One Direction, Louis posted a ton of tweets giving a shoutout to his bandmates (even Zayn Malik!) while thanking Directioners for their loyalty throughout the years. "Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!! Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances. Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my bandmates. What we did together was incredible. Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik. So proud of you all individually. And to the fans. The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyalty is something that makes me really really proud. Miss it every day!," Tomlinson tweeted.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old singer also commented on some fan posts sharing how 1D's first-ever photo, which was clicked by his late mother Johannah Deakin made him smile while One Direction's last concert where the boys went crazy dancing to Act My Age was something he loved.

Check out Louis Tomlinson's tweets celebrating One Direction's 10th anniversary below:

Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!! Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances. Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my band mates. What we did together was incredible — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik . So proud of you all individually. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

And to the fans. The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyality is something that makes me really really proud. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Miss it every day! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

This made me smile — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Love it — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Like we needed another reason to love Louis Tomlinson! Now our only request is for a reunion, pretty please?!

Share your comment ×