10 Years of 1D: Niall Horan RECALLS  'unbelievable memories' made from the boyband's 'mind blowing' journey

Following Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan commemorated One Direction's 10th anniversary by taking a trip down memory lane on social media. The 26-year-old singer is still amazed by the success that 1D achieved.
1882 reads Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 07:56 pm
Niall Horan raised a toast to One Direction while recalling the adoration they received from Directioners.Niall Horan raised a toast to One Direction while recalling the adoration they received from Directioners.
One Direction may not have had the reunion that Directioners were craving for as a 10th anniversary gift but the boys are making sure to let them know just how much they appreciate the fandom. First, it was Liam Payne who shared the text he had sent to his dad Geoff Payne when One Direction had just formed and then we had Louis Tomlison who gave a shoutout to his bandmates. Now, it's Niall Horan's turn to bring on the tears.

Sharing a photo from their tour days, Niall wrote on Twitter, "When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind-blowing. It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @liampayne @harrystyles @zayn @louist91 #10yearsofonedirection" Moreover, Horan also replied to his bandmates' tweets sharing how much he loves them.

The 26-year-old singer also made sure to acknowledge the 150-member crew that was a part of the One Direction journey as he tweeted, "It’s the 150 person crew of carpenters, lighting, riggers, sound, stage manager Mill that flew the globe with us. it’s our band, our security boys, tour managers, our managers, our label, Sarah cooking our food for us on the road. Today is a day to celebrate those guys also."

Check out Niall Horan's tweet to commemorate 10 years of One Direction below:

Moreover, Louis took to Instagram to share the first-ever photo that the 1D members clicked together with the photographer being Tomlinson's late mother Johannah Deakin. "Our first ever photo together. The memories we've shared together have been incredible. Can't believe its been 10 years already. I look back incredibly proud. Thanks for everything lads and love to you the fans as always x," the 28-year-old singer penned.

Check out Louis Tomlinson's IG post celebrating 10 years of 1D below:

So many memories to cherish forever! So, when's the reunion boys?!

Credits :Twitter,Instagram

