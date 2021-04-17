10 Years of Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen or Tyrion Lannister: Who deserved the Iron Throne?

While it's been a decade since we first feasted our eyes upon Game of Thrones, we're curious to know who you think deserved the Iron Throne. Vote in our poll and comment below.

It's hard to believe that the legendary series Game of Thrones completes 10 years since its premiere, dating back to April 17, 2011. For eight glorious seasons, diehard fans were taken on an otherwordly journey with larger than life characters who we came to love and even hate. However, season 8 in particular, was largely panned by the audience as they weren't happy in the least when it came to the ending.

*SPOILERS ALERT* As the Iron Throne was burned to ashes by Drogon post Jon Snow (Kit Harington) killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Bran Stark (Isac Hempstead Wright) was elected as the King of the Seven Kingdoms while Sansa Stark was chosen as the Queen in the North. For fans, there were several other candidates, who they personally felt deserved to rule over Westeros instead of Bran. First up, we have Jon Snow, who didn't get to kill The Night King (the honour was bestowed upon Arya Stark!) and was further banished to The Wall.

For all the sacrifices Jon did in the name of protecting humanity, throughout the eight seasons, was made banal by his anti-climatic ending. Many truly rooted for him to win the whole damn thing and finally get his deserved credit in the scheme of things. At least, Snow got to reunite with his beloved dire wolf Ghost. Some even envisioned a joint ruling between Jon and Daenerys Targaryen, who unfortunately was swiftly transformed into the Mad Queen to justify her untimely death. As Daenerys won the last war against Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), we got to see Daenerys in her element for a New York minute, alongside Drogon as she took her place as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. The rest is history and we'll never know how Westeros could have been under Targaryen's rule.

On the other hand, we have Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), a character unanimously loved by all. While Tyrion eventually joined Bran Stark's council as the Hand of the King, who wouldn't have liked to see the fellow Lannister sitting proudly on the Iron Throne. Some were even rooting for Cersei Lannister to win the last war and continue on as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms because that would be a sure delight to watch; her ruthlessness in action mode. Even the way she and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) died was... questionable, to say the least. Cersei and Jaime deserved at least a good death.

Our final candidate is the late Robb Stark, who we know was killed tragically during the Red Wedding. However, early on, Robb was considered the best option to take over as the King of the Seven Kingdoms because he didn't just have the acumen to defeat the tyrant Tywin Lannister in a witty manner but he also had a kind heart, reminiscent of his father the late Ned Stark. It's just that love took over duty for Mr. Stark! But can you imagine how Westeros would have been if Robb was able to completely defeat Tywin and win the Iron Throne?

ALSO READ: Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen on 10 Years of Game of Thrones: 1st season was nonstop joy & so much fun

This begs the question; Which Game of Thrones character deserved the Iron Throne? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular GoT character in the comments section below. Also, do comment if you have another character in mind you wished would have won the Iron Throne.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Share your comment ×