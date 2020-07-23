10 Years of One Direction: Zayn, Niall at AMAs to Liam, Louis on X Factor; 5 mini reunions that melted hearts

We're still reeling from the fact that One Direction has existed for a decade and while we're celebrating the special occasion, let's take a look at 5 mini-reunions that took place after Zayn Malik left and Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on a hiatus.

On July 23, 2010, Simon Cowell made the monumental decision to put together a boyband named One Direction. Five extremely talented teenagers were asked to become a group on the music competition and within weeks they became more popular than even the British reality show. Hence, it came as no surprise that they would quickly make their debut and take over the world. Their five chart-topping albums are all the proof we needed. Then, came 2015, which was a dark period for Directioners.

Not only did Zayn Malik take the controversial step to quit One Direction, but an album later, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan went on an indefinite hiatus. It's been five years since then but the boys are currently enjoying solo success which further drives apart any reunion plans in the making. However, Directioners take what little mini-reunions they have gotten over these past few years and keep the flames of One Direction alive. Whether it be through music festivals or even Twitter conversations, the boys have been in touch from time to time.

Here are five One Direction mini-reunions that melted Directioners' hearts:

Niall Horan & Zayn Malik

Here's the video of Niall and zayn shaking hands. Zayn was shook. I'm also shook pic.twitter.com/6goi6YA33h — anne (@EverglowAnne) November 21, 2016

At the AMAs 2016, all eyes were on Zayn Malik and Niall Horan as it was the first time the duo would be meeting since the former quit 1D in March 2015. While there was no on-air or red carpet interactions, a fan was able to spot the two having an awkward reunion, but still a reunion nonetheless. As Zayn sat in the front row and Niall was passing through, the latter made it a point to greet his ex-bandmate by shaking his hand. By the time Malik registered what was happening, Horan had moved across. This happened to be the last time that the Pillowtalk singer had a public interaction with any member of One Direction. Though, in a 2015 interview with Fader, the 27-year-old singer had revealed that Liam Payne had gotten in touch with him.

Harry Styles & Niall Horan

Next up, we have Harry Styles and Niall Horan who bumped into each other last year during an Eagles concert at Wembley Stadium. A fan even noted that the two spent atleast half an hour in each other's company. During his Saturday Night Live monologue, Harry had sent love to his bandmates while also taking a sly dig at Zayn Malik. "I was in a band called One Direction. How crazy would it be if they were here tonight? Well, they’re not here. Wouldn’t it be crazy if they were, though? They’re not. I love those guys. They’re my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam, and um... Oh, Ringo. Yeah, that’s it! Just so grateful Simon Cowell grew up those test tubes," Styles had quipped.

Liam Payne & Louis Tomlinson

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have reunited on several occasions in the past few years whether it was at The X Factor UK when Liam joined Louis at the Judges' House or even when the two took part in Celebrity Gogglebox as a part of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer. There's also their reunions at musical festivals which is always a welcome sight.

Liam Payne & Niall Horan

Niall Horan too has bumped into Liam Payne during music festivals quite often, where they would have their solo acts, especially in 2017. Liam and Niall posted several photos and videos from their reunions which had Directioners screaming with joy for Niam! The duo recently had an Instagram Live session as well where they spoke about what they're up to while on quarantine mode.

Louis Tomlison & Niall Horan

As for Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan aka Nouis, the two had met up at 1D's talent manager Kim Davidson's wedding in 2017 and even documented it with a candid snap.

Honourable Mention: The boys support Louis Tomlinson at The X Factor UK in 2016

In 2016, a few days after his beloved mother Johannah Deakin passed away due to leukemia, Louis Tomlinson honoured his mom by performing his collab with Steve Aoki, Just Hold On at The X Factor. Joining him were his 1D bandmates - Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan - who offered their support to Louis and were present backstage to cheer him on. While Zayn Malik didn't make an appearance, he did send out a tweet to his ex-bandmate which read as, "@Louis_Tomlinson love you bro! All of your family is in my prayers. proud of your strength and know your mum is too x."

Which was your favourite One Direction mini-reunion? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Happy anniversary, One Direction! Now, all we ask for is a full-fledged reunion, pretty please?!

Credits :Pinkvilla

