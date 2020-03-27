10 years of Victorious: Ariana Grande shares an emotional post; Victoria Justice has the sweetest reaction

Ariana Grande celebrated the 10th anniversary of her TV show Victorious and shares an emotional post. Her co star Victoria Justice left the sweetest message in the comment section.

Before Ariana Grande took the music industry by storm, she got her first big break in the entertainment industry with Disney’s 2010 series Victorious. The series that ran for 4 seasons ended on February 2, 2013. Celebrating the show's 10-year anniversary, Ariana got all nostalgic and posted an emotional note about the series on social media. Her co-star from the series, Daniella Monet, recently posted a group picture featuring the show’s cast. Referring to the picture, in her post-Ariana stated that the picture gave her “all the feels”.

In the lengthy post, she expressed her love and gratitude for the show and her co-stars. “Ten years of victorious Daniella's post got me all in my feels now so i’m sorry for the mushiness but.... jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. i couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings,” the God Is a Woman singer wrote in the caption.

Check out Ariana's post here:

In the show, she played the role of Cat Valentine and looked different than how she looks now. Back then she had red hair. “I really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die). I miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my castmates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!” she concluded the note.

In the post, she added a series of pictures with her co-stars including Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia and Daniella Monet. Reacting to the sweet post in the comment section, Victoria wrote, “Such a special time. Memories I will always cherish. Love you guys.” The comment is especially interesting because after the show got over Ariana and Victoria sparked major feud rumours. It started when Ariana revealed during an interview that she was bullied on set.

However, in 2015, Victoria clarified that there was no bad blood between the two and that Ariana had called her up when the report can out stated that she was talking about someone else. Victoria said the singer apologised to her for the misunderstanding. And since then, there hasn’t been any update on their relationship. But this comment suggests that the two have moved on.

