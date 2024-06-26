1000-Lb Sisters: How Tammy Slaton Became The Villain Of The Show

The past actions of Tammy Slaton demonstrate why she was once a 1000-Lb Sisters villain. She used to weigh more than 700 pounds in 2019. Tammy was not only unfit but also unhappy because of her size. In most cases, she relied on her family for her basic needs. There was no end to the arguments Tammy had with others, and she was clueless about how to deal with them. She also failed to lose weight quickly which prompted her sister, Amy Slaton, to criticize her. There was a lot of drama on 1000-Lb Sisters as a result of Tammy's arguments.

Amanda Halterman frustrates Tammy

In the first few seasons of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy was a diva. It seemed as though she owed everyone and didn't listen to their concerns. Tammy got a reality check a few years after her debut when she couldn't breathe. The doctors put her in a coma to save her life while she was in the hospital. Tammy's near-death experience inspired her to improve herself. As she matured she began to put effort into getting fit. More than 400 pounds have been lost by Tammy in the last three years. After fixing her personality flaws, she became a fan favorite.

The incident occurred a season before she underwent weight-loss surgery. According to @aprilbjade, Amanda Halterman scolded Tammy for being disrespectful and not coming up the ramps. Tammy was uninterested in her opinion. She became more aggressive and told other family members to get out of her face. As she screamed, "leave me alone," others were forced to leave her alone.

Taking on more responsibility prompts Tammy to retaliate against Amy

Tammy had another villainous moment in an episode from 2022. The scene shared by @discoveryplusuk showed her and Amy fighting about their size differences. Tammy said, "You don't understand. Yes, you are big. Yes, you have problems too. But they aren't the same as mine." She told Amy not to push her to be more active. While sipping on a soda, she defended her sedentary lifestyle. Amy didn't let her sister shut her down, which was a blessing. As a response, Amy called Tammy a "big baby."

In the old episodes, Tammy's mental health was affected by morbid obesity. Thanks to the complete transformation of her physique in 2024, she is doing much better now. Tammy has changed from a savage and angry woman to a loving and caring one. As a result, she has become much more pleasant and understands the concerns of her family. As a result of her maturation emotionally, the 1000-pound Sisters’ star has become more proficient in communicating with family and friends. The first five seasons of 1000-Lb Sisters can be streamed on Discovery +.

