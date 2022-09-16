11 Blake Lively movies and TV shows with their IMDb rating

Blake Lively was recently spotted at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in New York City where the actress posed for the cameras in a shimmery golden dress proudly showing off her baby bump. This visual announcement confirmed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all set to welcome a cute little member to the family. This new milestone makes the perfect time to explore the best of Blake Lively movies and TV shows.

After all, whether it’s the iconic red carpet fashion moments or her infamous trolling history with husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively has never failed to attract full attention. The actress has pulled off trickiest ensembles pretty gracefully and has delivered an equally attractive body of work. Whether it's the legendary role of Serena van der Woodson on "Gossip Girl" or Netflix movies like A Simple Favor, Lively has always been a treat to watch. Below you will find a list of top movies and TV shows starring Blake Lively along with their IMDb rating.

1. The Age of Adaline (2015) Duration: 112 min Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance IMDb rating: 7.2 This American romantic fantasy film is a movie about a young woman who magically stops aging after her accident. This 2015 movie is a unique love story that revolves around the complications of this bizarre incident as Adaline meets a man. Director: Lee Toland Krieger | Cast: Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman, Kathy Baker, Harrison Ford

2. Gossip Girl (2007–2012) Duration: 42 min Genre: Drama, Romance IMDb rating: 7.4 This American teen drama TV series is based on the novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar. Famous for the role of Serena Van der Woodsen, Blake Lively has definitely played a fantastic role in the show. The show actually revolves around the story of privileged teens living on the Upper East Side of New York where a ruthless blogger Gossip Girl spills their dirty secrets. Cast: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick

3. The Town (2010) Duration: 125 min Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDb rating: 7.5 This American crime thriller directed by Ben Affleck is a movie adaptation of Chuck Hogan's novel titled Prince of Thieves. The film revolves around a group of thieves that rob a bank and hold the assistant manager named Claire as their hostage. Things start to complicate when one of the thieves actually falls for Claire. Director: Ben Affleck | Cast: Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Blake Lively, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner

4. Saturday Night Live (1975– ) Duration: 90 min Genre: Comedy, Music IMDb rating: 8.0 Saturday Night Live is a celebrated talk show where the host invites stars and chats about the happenings in their lives. Blake Lively hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live on December 5, 2009, where she chatted with musical guest Rihanna. She has also appeared multiple times as a guest.

5. A Simple Favor (2018) Duration: 117 min Genre: Comedy, Crime, Mystery IMDb rating: 6.8 A Simple Favor is an American black comedy crime thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick where Kendrick plays the role of Stephanie who is a single mother and a parenting vlogger while Lively plays the role of Emily who is a pretty secretive upper-class woman. The women have children in the same school which is how they end up as “friends.” Things get complicated when Emily goes missing, and Stephanie starts to investigate. Director: Paul Feig | Cast: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells

6. The Shallows (2016) Duration: 86 min Genre: Action, Drama, Horror IMDb rating: 6.3 This American survival horror film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Anthony Jaswinski is one of the best Blake Lively movies out there. The movie revolves around a surfer Nancy played by Lively who is attacked by a white shark. Director: Jaume Collet-Serra | Cast: Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada, Angelo Josue Lozano Corzo, Joseph Salas

7. Savages (2012) Duration: 131 min Genre: Action, Crime, Drama IMDb rating: 6.4 This American crime thriller is directed by Oliver Stone and is based on Don Winslow's novel also called Savages. The story revolves around pot growers Ben and Chon who have a shared girlfriend. Things mess up when a Mexican drug cartel kidnaps their girlfriend. Director: Oliver Stone | Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively, Benicio Del Toro

8. Green Lantern (2011) Duration:114 min Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi IMDb rating: 5.5 The movie that started it all. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reveal it is during the shooting of this 2011 movie the couple met for the first time and have been inseparable ever since. Watch this movie about Hal Jordan who is granted an alien ring that blesses him with supernatural powers that helps him be a part of the Green Lantern Corps. Director: Martin Campbell | Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong

9. The Rhythm Section (2020) Duration: 109 min Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery IMDb rating: 5.4 The Rhythm Section is an action thriller directed by Reed Morano alongside a screenplay by Mark Burnell. The movie is a film adaptation of a novel also called, The Rhythm Section. The plot of the movie revolves around a woman who wants revenge on a group of people who orchestrated a plane crash in which her family died. Director: Reed Morano | Cast: Blake Lively, Richard Brake, Elly Curtis, David Duggan

10. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) Duration:119 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance IMDb rating: 6.5 The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is an American comedy-drama that’s directed by Ken Kwapis alongside a screenplay by Delia Ephron and Elizabeth Chandler. The movie is a film adaptation of a novel by Ann Brashares also known as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The story revolves around four friends who pass around a pair of secondhand jeans that strangely fit all of them perfectly. Director: Ken Kwapis | Cast: Amber Tamblyn, Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively

11. Accepted (2006) Duration: 93 min Genre: Comedy IMDb rating: 6.4 If you are looking for Blake Lively movies and shows you must watch this movie called Accepted which revolves around the story of a high school slacker who's pretty much rejected by every school. The boy created his own institution of higher learning called the South Harmon Institute of Technology near his hometown. It is one of the best Blake Lively movies and TV shows. Director: Steve Pink | Cast: Justin Long, Jonah Hill, Blake Lively, Adam Herschman

At the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in New York City, Blake Lively talked to Moira Forbes onstage where she not only revealed the first bottles of her latest sparkling mixer called Betty Buzz but also visually announced her pregnancy by flaunting that baby bump. The actress already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. Lively got a real laugh from the audience when she jokingly told Forbes, “I just like to create—whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans.”