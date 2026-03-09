11 New Shows and Films Releasing on OTT This Week (March 9-15, 2026): From One Piece Season 2 to Love Is Blind: The Reunion

The second week of March has a bunch of interesting releases coming together for an extensive OTT-release week. Here’s your chance to check out the full list.

1. One Piece Season 2

Luffy and his friends are all ready to take on new challenges in their search for the One Piece. As the former’s battle with Zoro comes to a striking end, led by Nami, the Straw Hat Crew goes on to the extraordinary Grand Line, where their mettle will be tested.



Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Charithra Chandran, Katey Sagal, David Dastmalchian, Joe Manganiello

Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Charithra Chandran, Katey Sagal, David Dastmalchian, Joe Manganiello Director: Matt Owens, Steven Maeda

Matt Owens, Steven Maeda Genre: Action Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy, Drama

Action Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 10, 2026

2. Scarpetta

Based on the Patricia Cornwell book series of the same name, it follows Kay Scarpetta, a skilled forensic pathologist who is unlike any other and unleashes her talent to solve mysterious crimes. She hops around Florida, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina, to use her talents to bring justice in the most hopeless cases.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Rosy McEwen, Jake Cannavale, Savannah Lumar

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Rosy McEwen, Jake Cannavale, Savannah Lumar Director: Liz Sarnoff

Liz Sarnoff Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery

Crime, Thriller, Mystery Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: March 11, 2026

3. Love Is Blind: The Reunion

The cast of the latest season of the dating reality show reunites to revisit the pod moments, reveal their current relationship status, and dig into controversial moments from the show, choosing to clarify their side of the story. They answer pressing questions from fellow castmates and the audience, and reveal behind-the-scenes details from their love stories.

Cast: Nick and Vanessa Lachey (hosts), Amber Morrison, Jordan Faeth, Christine Hamilton, Victor "Vic" St. John, Alex Henderson, Ashley Carpenter, Bri McNees, Connor Spies, Jessica Barrett, Chris Fusco

Nick and Vanessa Lachey (hosts), Amber Morrison, Jordan Faeth, Christine Hamilton, Victor "Vic" St. John, Alex Henderson, Ashley Carpenter, Bri McNees, Connor Spies, Jessica Barrett, Chris Fusco Director: Brian Smith

Brian Smith Genre: Reality TV, Romance

Reality TV, Romance Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 11, 2026

4. Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere

Louis Theroux inserts himself into the world of content creators and how hyper-masculinity may be ruling and possibly destroying it, one clip at a time. He faces vulnerable moments just as well as he comes across the toxic nature at the center of it all.

Cast: Louis Theroux, Myron Gaines, Ed Matthews, Sneako, Harrison Sullivan

Louis Theroux, Myron Gaines, Ed Matthews, Sneako, Harrison Sullivan Director: Adrian Choa

Adrian Choa Genre: Documentary

Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 11, 2026

5. Zootopia 2

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back in action, but this time they’re going undercover against a new threat that is now looming over their heads, a pit viper called Gary De'Snake. They’re incorrectly framed and work together to clear their names.

Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, Jenny Slate, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, Jenny Slate, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Jared Bush, Byron Howard Genre: Animated Buddy Cop, Comedy

Animated Buddy Cop, Comedy Language: English

English Where to Watch: Disney+

Disney+ Streaming Date: March 11, 2026

6. Virgin River Season 7

Newlyweds Mel and Jack are desperate to find a child they can raise as part of their family. However, the dangers that lie between them and their happiness are far too great to ignore.

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Sara Canning, Cody Kearsley

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Sara Canning, Cody Kearsley Director: Andy Mikita, Audrey Cummings, Monika Mitchell, Ruba Nadda, Felipe Rodriguez

Andy Mikita, Audrey Cummings, Monika Mitchell, Ruba Nadda, Felipe Rodriguez Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 12, 2026

7. That Night

A set of three sisters has their lives in a twist when one of them, a single mother, ends up involved in a hit and run on an island in the Dominican Republic, and only the other two’s involvement makes it worse. As they try to cover up her traces, they seem to be digging her a bigger hole.

Cast: Clara Galle, Claudia Salas, and Paula Usero

Clara Galle, Claudia Salas, and Paula Usero Director: Jason George

Jason George Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

8. Fatal Seduction Season 3

Three years after the happenings of the last season, Jacob's fiancée, Kimberly, is killed right on their wedding day, ensuing a big scandal where Nandi is once again put under the spotlight to try and find out who was behind it. A rigorous investigation follows, and she tries her best to stay on top of it.

Cast: Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena, Prince Grootboom, Nat Ramabulana, Ngele Ramulondi, Hope Mbhele, Utandutabe, Losha Cooper, Kevin Smith

Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena, Prince Grootboom, Nat Ramabulana, Ngele Ramulondi, Hope Mbhele, Utandutabe, Losha Cooper, Kevin Smith Director: Harold Holscher, Rolie Nikiwe, Craig Freimond

Harold Holscher, Rolie Nikiwe, Craig Freimond Genre: Erotic Thriller, Crime, Drama, Mystery

Erotic Thriller, Crime, Drama, Mystery Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

9. Dynasty: The Murdochs

Rupert Murdoch's extensive global media empire is up for grabs, and thus begins a fierce inheritance battle between his kids, Lachlan, Elisabeth, James, and Prudence, for its ultimate control. The real-life story aims to showcase just how competitive and terrifying things can get.

Cast: Jonathan Mahler, Jim Rutenberg

Jonathan Mahler, Jim Rutenberg Director: Liz Garbus

Liz Garbus Genre: Documentary, Docu-series

Documentary, Docu-series Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

10. The Madison

After a catastrophic change in her life that ends the lives of her husband, Preston, and brother-in-law in a plane crash, Stacy hauls herself up and moves to Montana to recover from the loss and find new meaning to her life.

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Giancarlo Esposito, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Annette O'Toole

Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Giancarlo Esposito, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Annette O'Toole Director: Christina Alexandra Voros

Christina Alexandra Voros Genre: Drama

Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Paramount+, JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Paramount+, JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) Streaming Date: March 14, 2026

11. The Family McMullen

A sequel to the 1995 release, The Brothers McMullen, The Family McMullen reunites the family after nearly three decades, as it follows Barry McMullen and his 20-something kids, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, who are each facing romantic hurdles in life.

Cast: Connie Britton, Edward Burns, Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, Brian d'Arcy James

Connie Britton, Edward Burns, Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, Brian d'Arcy James Director: Edward Burns

Edward Burns Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: March 15, 2026

