11 New Shows and Films Releasing on OTT This Week (March 9-15, 2026): From One Piece Season 2 to Love Is Blind: The Reunion
Here are all the movies and series coming to the digital screens this week!
The second week of March has a bunch of interesting releases coming together for an extensive OTT-release week. Here’s your chance to check out the full list.
1. One Piece Season 2
Luffy and his friends are all ready to take on new challenges in their search for the One Piece. As the former’s battle with Zoro comes to a striking end, led by Nami, the Straw Hat Crew goes on to the extraordinary Grand Line, where their mettle will be tested.
- Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Charithra Chandran, Katey Sagal, David Dastmalchian, Joe Manganiello
- Director: Matt Owens, Steven Maeda
- Genre: Action Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy, Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 10, 2026
2. Scarpetta
Based on the Patricia Cornwell book series of the same name, it follows Kay Scarpetta, a skilled forensic pathologist who is unlike any other and unleashes her talent to solve mysterious crimes. She hops around Florida, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina, to use her talents to bring justice in the most hopeless cases.
- Cast: Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Rosy McEwen, Jake Cannavale, Savannah Lumar
- Director: Liz Sarnoff
- Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: March 11, 2026
3. Love Is Blind: The Reunion
The cast of the latest season of the dating reality show reunites to revisit the pod moments, reveal their current relationship status, and dig into controversial moments from the show, choosing to clarify their side of the story. They answer pressing questions from fellow castmates and the audience, and reveal behind-the-scenes details from their love stories.
- Cast: Nick and Vanessa Lachey (hosts), Amber Morrison, Jordan Faeth, Christine Hamilton, Victor "Vic" St. John, Alex Henderson, Ashley Carpenter, Bri McNees, Connor Spies, Jessica Barrett, Chris Fusco
- Director: Brian Smith
- Genre: Reality TV, Romance
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 11, 2026
4. Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere
Louis Theroux inserts himself into the world of content creators and how hyper-masculinity may be ruling and possibly destroying it, one clip at a time. He faces vulnerable moments just as well as he comes across the toxic nature at the center of it all.
- Cast: Louis Theroux, Myron Gaines, Ed Matthews, Sneako, Harrison Sullivan
- Director: Adrian Choa
- Genre: Documentary
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 11, 2026
5. Zootopia 2
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back in action, but this time they’re going undercover against a new threat that is now looming over their heads, a pit viper called Gary De'Snake. They’re incorrectly framed and work together to clear their names.
- Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, Jenny Slate, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo
- Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard
- Genre: Animated Buddy Cop, Comedy
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Disney+
- Streaming Date: March 11, 2026
6. Virgin River Season 7
Newlyweds Mel and Jack are desperate to find a child they can raise as part of their family. However, the dangers that lie between them and their happiness are far too great to ignore.
- Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Sara Canning, Cody Kearsley
- Director: Andy Mikita, Audrey Cummings, Monika Mitchell, Ruba Nadda, Felipe Rodriguez
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 12, 2026
7. That Night
A set of three sisters has their lives in a twist when one of them, a single mother, ends up involved in a hit and run on an island in the Dominican Republic, and only the other two’s involvement makes it worse. As they try to cover up her traces, they seem to be digging her a bigger hole.
- Cast: Clara Galle, Claudia Salas, and Paula Usero
- Director: Jason George
- Genre: Thriller, Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 13, 2026
8. Fatal Seduction Season 3
Three years after the happenings of the last season, Jacob's fiancée, Kimberly, is killed right on their wedding day, ensuing a big scandal where Nandi is once again put under the spotlight to try and find out who was behind it. A rigorous investigation follows, and she tries her best to stay on top of it.
- Cast: Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena, Prince Grootboom, Nat Ramabulana, Ngele Ramulondi, Hope Mbhele, Utandutabe, Losha Cooper, Kevin Smith
- Director: Harold Holscher, Rolie Nikiwe, Craig Freimond
- Genre: Erotic Thriller, Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 13, 2026
9. Dynasty: The Murdochs
Rupert Murdoch's extensive global media empire is up for grabs, and thus begins a fierce inheritance battle between his kids, Lachlan, Elisabeth, James, and Prudence, for its ultimate control. The real-life story aims to showcase just how competitive and terrifying things can get.
- Cast: Jonathan Mahler, Jim Rutenberg
- Director: Liz Garbus
- Genre: Documentary, Docu-series
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 13, 2026
10. The Madison
After a catastrophic change in her life that ends the lives of her husband, Preston, and brother-in-law in a plane crash, Stacy hauls herself up and moves to Montana to recover from the loss and find new meaning to her life.
- Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Giancarlo Esposito, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Annette O'Toole
- Director: Christina Alexandra Voros
- Genre: Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
- Streaming Date: March 14, 2026
11. The Family McMullen
A sequel to the 1995 release, The Brothers McMullen, The Family McMullen reunites the family after nearly three decades, as it follows Barry McMullen and his 20-something kids, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, who are each facing romantic hurdles in life.
- Cast: Connie Britton, Edward Burns, Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, Brian d'Arcy James
- Director: Edward Burns
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: March 15, 2026
