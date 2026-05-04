11 OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10, 2026): From Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel Season 2 to Thank You, Next Season 3

May brings you an interesting slate of new OTT shows that you definitely need to add to your list. From many sequels to pilot seasons, here’s what you can expect.

1. Lord of the Flies

The four-part series, based on the 1954 novel of the same name by William Golding, follows a bunch of young teenage boys who crash land on a tropical island situated in the Pacific Ocean in the 1950s. As chaos unravels, so does the need for survival, where one by one, the boys take up sides, as some choose to rule with power, making other intellectuals flock to their side, while the others plan a rebellion in a perfect depiction of society as we know it.



Cast: Winston Sawyers, Lox Pratt, David McKenna, Ike Talbut

Winston Sawyers, Lox Pratt, David McKenna, Ike Talbut Director: Marc Munden

Marc Munden Genre: Drama

Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 4, 2026

2. Citadel Season 2

Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh, and Bernard Orlick return for a new mission as a deadly threat emerges, threatening to uproot their peace and safety. However, this time, they have to recruit a new team of operatives, apart from themselves, to take care of the global mission.

Cast: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham

Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham Director: Joe Russo

Joe Russo Genre: Spy, Action

Spy, Action Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: May 6, 2026

3. Worst Ex Ever Season 2

Showcasing real-life stories of how unassuming romances turned into dangerous situations, including kidnapping, murder, and more, the four-part show returns with cases of new victims who were targeted by well-known people.

Director: Cynthia Childs

Cynthia Childs Genre: True Crime, Docuseries

True Crime, Docuseries Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 6, 2026

4. Legends

Based on the real-life story of British customs officials who were sent undercover to tackle dr*gs problems that were spreading in the country back in the 1990s. It follows the Legends, and an operative who runs them, as they infiltrate the gangs despite no prior training in doing so and try to get to the bottom of the problem.

Cast: Steve Coogan, Tom Burke, Hayley Squires, Aml Ameen, Jasmine Blackborow, Charlotte Ritchie, Douglas Hodge, Tom Hughes, Johnny Harris, Gerald Kyd

Steve Coogan, Tom Burke, Hayley Squires, Aml Ameen, Jasmine Blackborow, Charlotte Ritchie, Douglas Hodge, Tom Hughes, Johnny Harris, Gerald Kyd Director: Brady Hood, Julian Holmes

Brady Hood, Julian Holmes Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 7, 2026

5. My Dearest Assassin

Lhan carries a rare blood type that is coveted by many and becomes the target of plenty around her. She is secretly cared for and protected by a skilled assassin called Pran after being taken in by the House of 89 assassin clan, and falls for him. As the perpetrator of her father’s death hunts for her blood, she learns to save herself by training beside her dear assassin protector.

Cast: Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul, Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Sivakorn Adulsuttikul

Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul, Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Sivakorn Adulsuttikul Director: Kui Taweewat Wantha

Kui Taweewat Wantha Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller

Action, Romance, Thriller Language: Thai

Thai Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 7, 2026

6. The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek

Resuming five years after the happenings of the first season, The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek, detectives Mark Hess and Naia Thulin are back to their ways with a new case involving a missing 41-year-old woman whose digital footprint reveals a similar case concerning a 17-year-old girl, and how the culprit is a sinister man who uses surveillance to threaten his victims.

Cast: Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, David Dencik, Lars Ranthe, Sofie Gråbøl, Katinka Lærke Petersen

Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, David Dencik, Lars Ranthe, Sofie Gråbøl, Katinka Lærke Petersen Director: Kasper Barfoed, Mikkel Serup

Kasper Barfoed, Mikkel Serup Genre: Crime, Noir

Crime, Noir Language: Danish

Danish Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 7, 2026

7. M.I.A.

Etta Tiger Jonze’s family business of supplying dr*gs is uprooted one day after a big tragedy, and she sets out on the path of revenge to take down twelve men, one by one.

Cast: Shannon Gisela, Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Gerardo Celasco, Marta Milans

Shannon Gisela, Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Gerardo Celasco, Marta Milans Director: Mairzee Almas

Mairzee Almas Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

8. No Place to be Single

Based on the novel of the same name by Felicia Kingsley, the film follows Elisa, who is a single mother running an estate with her dear sister Giada and mother Mariana in the town of Belvedere in Chianti, Tuscany. She comes across her long-forgotten childhood acquaintance, Michele, and feelings she never thought existed stir.

Cast: Matilde Gioli, Cristiano Caccamo, Amanda Campana, Sebastiano Pigazzi

Matilde Gioli, Cristiano Caccamo, Amanda Campana, Sebastiano Pigazzi Director: Laura Chiossone

Laura Chiossone Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Romantic, Comedy Language: Italian

Italian Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures

Based on the novel of the same name by Shelby Van Pelt, the film follows an old woman named Tova who works as a caretaker as she gets acquainted with a young man, Cameron, desperately looking for his father, and sets out to help him.

Cast: Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, Beth Grant, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Colm Meaney, Alfred Molina

Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, Beth Grant, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Colm Meaney, Alfred Molina Director: Olivia Newman

Olivia Newman Genre: Mystery, Drama

Mystery, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

10. Thank You, Next Season 3

After having less than pleasant romantic experiences, Leyla sets out on a new path, one focused on healing and her ambitions. She tries to redirect herself with dedication and promise towards life and how she wants to live it, choosing not to be defined by her love interests.

Cast: Serenay Sarıkaya, Metin Akdülger, Hakan Kurtaş, Boran Kuzum, Ahmet Rıfat Şungar, Bade İşçil, Esra Ruşan, Meriç Aral, Fatih Artman, Efe Tunçer, Gülcan Arslan, Perihan Savaş

Serenay Sarıkaya, Metin Akdülger, Hakan Kurtaş, Boran Kuzum, Ahmet Rıfat Şungar, Bade İşçil, Esra Ruşan, Meriç Aral, Fatih Artman, Efe Tunçer, Gülcan Arslan, Perihan Savaş Director: Bertan Başaran

Bertan Başaran Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Language: Turkish

Turkish Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

11. Song Sung Blue

The famed story of Mike Sardina and Claire Stengl begins many years ago in the film, as the two become Lightning and Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute act, as they are shackled by personal inhibitions, unfateful progressions in life, including unending sickness, and love for one another. It begins from their first meeting, their love story, kids, health changes, and leads up to their last moments togehter.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir Director: Craig Brewer

Craig Brewer Genre: Biographical, Musical, Drama

Biographical, Musical, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: May 9, 2026

ALSO READ: 9 OTT Releases This Week (April 27- May 3, 2026): The House of the Spirits, Widow’s Bay and Swapped