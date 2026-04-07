10 OTT Shows and Films Releasing This Week (April 6-12, 2026): From The Boys Season 5 to Hacks Season 5

Here are all the digital releases this week for you to check out, including some highly awaited comebacks with sequels and more debuts.

1. Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

A year after the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, it picks up right where it left off and follows former Sith lord Maul during the Galactic Empire era. While looking for a new apprentice to follow him, he keeps the hunt on and enters the crime scene on planet Janix.



Cast: Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, Richard Ayoade

Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, Richard Ayoade Director: Dave Filoni

Dave Filoni Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction Language: English

English Where to Watch: Disney+

Disney+ Streaming Date: April 6, 2026

2. Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic

As the world inches towards the revival of the Harry Potter stories on a new platform, Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic takes viewers behind the scenes in the show, giving a closer look at how the sets were made, actors were cast, and more, including exclusive interviews with the cast members.

Cast: Cornelius Brandreth, Oliver Croft, James Dowell, Paapa Essiedu, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost

Cornelius Brandreth, Oliver Croft, James Dowell, Paapa Essiedu, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost Director: Eliot Rausch

Eliot Rausch Language: English

English Where to Watch: HBO, JioHotstar

HBO, JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 6, 2026

3. Untold: Chess Mates

One of the biggest scandals in chess history, Untold: Chess Mates covers the stories of Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann’s infamous feud, which centered around a cheating case involving the two Grandmasters.

Cast: Magnus Carlsen, Hans Niemann

Magnus Carlsen, Hans Niemann Director: Thomas Tancred

Thomas Tancred Genre: Sports, Documentary

Sports, Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 7, 2026

4. The Boys Season 5

Based on the comic book series of the same name, the latest season follows Billy Butcher and his team as they devise a plan to stop Homelander’s tyrannical rule. The final season in the series shows the effect on Butcher due to the Compound V use and how Starlight and the Boys fight against Vought.

Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, Daveed Diggs

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, Daveed Diggs Director: Phil Sgriccia

Phil Sgriccia Genre: Comedy, Superhero

Comedy, Superhero Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: April 8, 2026

5. Trust Me: The False Prophet

Investigations begin against Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet who leads a sect, as cult expert Christine Marie and her husband, Tolga Katas, secretly enter the camp to bust him. Undercover footage and more are discovered concerning the FLDS cult.

Cast: Christine Marie, Tolga Katas

Christine Marie, Tolga Katas Director: Rachel Dretzin

Rachel Dretzin Genre: Documentary

Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 8, 2026

6. Big Mistakes

A pair of siblings, more dysfunctional than they come, end up in the underground crime scene after being blackmailed. They are made responsible for a high-stakes business, which has them realize their incompetence and cause chaos.

Cast: Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, Abby Quinn

Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, Abby Quinn Director: Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott

Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott Genre: Crime, Comedy

Crime, Comedy Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 9, 2026

7. Hacks Season 5

Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels’s story picks up after the finale as they tackle more international ventures and try to embark on different business challenges. The final season will have the two attempt a new, funny approach in their careers.

Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Mark Indelicato, Christopher Briney

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Mark Indelicato, Christopher Briney Director: Lucia Aniello

Lucia Aniello Genre: Dark, Comedy, Drama

Dark, Comedy, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: HBO Max

HBO Max Streaming Date: April 9, 2026

8. Outcome

Reef Hawk, who is on a career break to get his life together, takes pride in seeing his life getting back on track as he builds a new home. As he receives a call that would change the days in his life, he is left to find a blackmailer who has threatened to reveal some questionable content starring him, having to face his past actions.

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Matt Bomer, Cameron Diaz

Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Matt Bomer, Cameron Diaz Director: Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill Genre: Black Comedy

Black Comedy Language: English

English Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

9. Thrash

A category 5 hurricane hits the town, and its residents are thrown into chaos as they each try to save themselves from it as well as their near and dear ones. This includes a pregnant woman, a trio of foster siblings, a marine researcher, and more.

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Alyla Browne, Djimon Hounsou, Stacy Clausen, Dante Ubaldi

Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Alyla Browne, Djimon Hounsou, Stacy Clausen, Dante Ubaldi Director: Tommy Wirkola

Tommy Wirkola Genre: Survivor, Thriller

Survivor, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

10. At Home With the Furys Season 2

Tyson tries to get used to life outside of the ring in Morecambe Bay when he embarks on a trip to Monaco. Meanwhile, his family life with Paris, their seven children, and his father, John, undergoes some major shifts.

Cast: Tyson Fury, Paris Fury, John Fury, Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague

Tyson Fury, Paris Fury, John Fury, Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague Director: Caroline O'Shaughnessy

Caroline O'Shaughnessy Genre: Documentary

Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 12, 2026

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