10 OTT Shows and Films Releasing This Week (April 6-12, 2026): From The Boys Season 5 to Hacks Season 5
Can’t find what you’re looking for on OTT? We have a list of all new releases this week below.
Here are all the digital releases this week for you to check out, including some highly awaited comebacks with sequels and more debuts.
1. Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord
A year after the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, it picks up right where it left off and follows former Sith lord Maul during the Galactic Empire era. While looking for a new apprentice to follow him, he keeps the hunt on and enters the crime scene on planet Janix.
- Cast: Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, Richard Ayoade
- Director: Dave Filoni
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Disney+
- Streaming Date: April 6, 2026
2. Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic
As the world inches towards the revival of the Harry Potter stories on a new platform, Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic takes viewers behind the scenes in the show, giving a closer look at how the sets were made, actors were cast, and more, including exclusive interviews with the cast members.
- Cast: Cornelius Brandreth, Oliver Croft, James Dowell, Paapa Essiedu, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost
- Director: Eliot Rausch
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: HBO, JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: April 6, 2026
3. Untold: Chess Mates
One of the biggest scandals in chess history, Untold: Chess Mates covers the stories of Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann’s infamous feud, which centered around a cheating case involving the two Grandmasters.
- Cast: Magnus Carlsen, Hans Niemann
- Director: Thomas Tancred
- Genre: Sports, Documentary
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: April 7, 2026
4. The Boys Season 5
Based on the comic book series of the same name, the latest season follows Billy Butcher and his team as they devise a plan to stop Homelander’s tyrannical rule. The final season in the series shows the effect on Butcher due to the Compound V use and how Starlight and the Boys fight against Vought.
- Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, Daveed Diggs
- Director: Phil Sgriccia
- Genre: Comedy, Superhero
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: April 8, 2026
5. Trust Me: The False Prophet
Investigations begin against Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet who leads a sect, as cult expert Christine Marie and her husband, Tolga Katas, secretly enter the camp to bust him. Undercover footage and more are discovered concerning the FLDS cult.
- Cast: Christine Marie, Tolga Katas
- Director: Rachel Dretzin
- Genre: Documentary
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: April 8, 2026
6. Big Mistakes
A pair of siblings, more dysfunctional than they come, end up in the underground crime scene after being blackmailed. They are made responsible for a high-stakes business, which has them realize their incompetence and cause chaos.
- Cast: Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, Abby Quinn
- Director: Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott
- Genre: Crime, Comedy
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: April 9, 2026
7. Hacks Season 5
Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels’s story picks up after the finale as they tackle more international ventures and try to embark on different business challenges. The final season will have the two attempt a new, funny approach in their careers.
- Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Mark Indelicato, Christopher Briney
- Director: Lucia Aniello
- Genre: Dark, Comedy, Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
- Streaming Date: April 9, 2026
8. Outcome
Reef Hawk, who is on a career break to get his life together, takes pride in seeing his life getting back on track as he builds a new home. As he receives a call that would change the days in his life, he is left to find a blackmailer who has threatened to reveal some questionable content starring him, having to face his past actions.
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Matt Bomer, Cameron Diaz
- Director: Jonah Hill
- Genre: Black Comedy
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Apple TV+
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
9. Thrash
A category 5 hurricane hits the town, and its residents are thrown into chaos as they each try to save themselves from it as well as their near and dear ones. This includes a pregnant woman, a trio of foster siblings, a marine researcher, and more.
- Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Alyla Browne, Djimon Hounsou, Stacy Clausen, Dante Ubaldi
- Director: Tommy Wirkola
- Genre: Survivor, Thriller
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
10. At Home With the Furys Season 2
Tyson tries to get used to life outside of the ring in Morecambe Bay when he embarks on a trip to Monaco. Meanwhile, his family life with Paris, their seven children, and his father, John, undergoes some major shifts.
- Cast: Tyson Fury, Paris Fury, John Fury, Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague
- Director: Caroline O'Shaughnessy
- Genre: Documentary
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: April 12, 2026
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