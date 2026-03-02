11 OTT Shows and Films Releasing This Week (March 2-8, 2026): From Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man to Young Sherlock
Here are all the new shows and films coming to the digital screens this week!
The first week of March presents a myriad of interesting films and TV shows making their way to the OTT platforms around the world. Check out the full list below.
1. The Hunt
Franck and his friends set out on a weekend to hunt unassuming beings, until one day a rather strange happening befalls the crew when they encounter another set of hunters who seem to have their eyes locked on the bunch. As they barely escape and return to their lives, they are suspicious whether the trouble has passed or whether their worries will follow them longer.
- Cast: Benoît Magimel, Mélanie Laurent, Damien Bonnard, Manuel Guillot, Cédric Appietto, Angelyna Danabe Mignot, Paul Beaurepaire
- Director: Cédric Anger
- Genre: Thriller
- Language: French
- Where to Watch: Apple TV+
- Streaming Date: March 4, 2026
2. DTF St. Louis
Two middle-aged men wanting to spice up their marital lives end up on an app that lets them do so, but with fatal consequences. A love triangle and a dead body later, it remains to be seen just who has been behind it all from the start.
- Cast: David Harbour, Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini, Joy Sunday, Richard Jenkins
- Director: Steven Conrad
- Genre: Dark, Comedy, Thriller, Mystery
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: HBO
- Streaming Date: March 1, 2026
3. Young Sherlock
A teenage Sherlock Holmes crosses paths with John Watson and the two form an unexpected friendship that would last for decades. Only, as high schoolers, they must now investigate a murder mystery and pick up on clues that are often missed by others, pointing them to a strange cult that inclines towards human meat, and from whom they must now run for their lives.
- Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Colin Firth, Max Irons
- Director: Guy Ritchie
- Genre: Mystery
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: March 4, 2026
4. Vladimir
A female professor ends up obsessed with a new and younger colleague who joins her institute. What follows is a fight between power dynamics, desire, and gendered biases.
- Cast: Rachel Weisz, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, Jessica Henwick, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Matt Walsh, Tattiawna Jones, Louise Lambert
- Director: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Francesca Gregorini, Josephine Bornebusch
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 5, 2026
5. Kiss of the Spider Woman
Two imprisoned men at odds with each other at first end up developing a strong bond as they share secrets in a cramped cell and reimagine one of their favorite movies. With their hope taking center stage, they escape the abnormalities they are provided with and turn them into shared connections.
- Cast: Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez
- Director: Bill Condon
- Genre: Musical, Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)
- Streaming Date: March 6, 2026
6. Ted Season 2
A sentient teddy bear must accompany John Bennett during his senior year of high school in 1994. With this strange being by his side, the entire schooling experience of the boy goes from normal to extraordinary very quickly. Back home, his family presents another unique bunch for the two to deal with.
- Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham
- Director: Seth MacFarlane
- Genre: Fantasy, Comedy
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Peacock
- Streaming Date: March 5, 2026
7. The Dinosaurs
Delving into one of the most fascinating beings on earth, The Dinosaurs covers their 165 million years of existence, including their first appearance, gradual evolution, and eventual extinction.
- Cast: Morgan Freeman
- Producer: Steven Spielberg
- Genre: Docu-series
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 6, 2026
8. War Machine
An unassuming bunch of Army Rangers during a selection process ends up fighting for their lives when an unexpected threat descends upon them. With only survival on their minds, they impart whatever means necessary to come out victorious.
- Cast: Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Keiynan Lonsdale, Jarryd Goundrey, Daniel Webber
- Director: Patrick Hughes
- Genre: Science Fiction, Action
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 6, 2026
9. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Thomas “Tommy” Shelby returns to Birmingham in 1940, breaking his self-imposed exile and facing troubles that he never thought would come alive. He stands at a crossroads with himself, his beliefs, and his reality, as he must overcome his inhibitions to save his family and country at an impossibly tricky time.
- Cast: Cillian Murphy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan
- Director: Tom Harper
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 6, 2026
10. The Pink Pill
The documentary follows the troublesome approach taken towards female s-xual health medication as well as the hurdles, taboos, questions, and unavailability of resources that professionals have to deal with while working on it.
- Cast: Cindy Eckert, Sarah Cigna, Anita Clayton, Josephine Torrente
- Director: Aisling Chin-Yee
- Genre: Documentary
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
- Streaming Date: March 6, 2026
11. Nuremberg
The story follows a U.S. Army psychiatrist who evaluates high-ranking Nazi officials before the Nuremberg trials. One such pairing reaches a bottleneck and must act fast to avoid more casualties.
- Cast: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O'Brien, Colin Hanks, Wrenn Schmidt, Lydia Peckham, Richard E. Grant, Michael Shannon
- Director: James Vanderbilt
- Genre: Psychological, Thriller, Historical, Drama
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: March 7, 2026
