11 OTT Shows and Films Releasing This Week (March 2-8, 2026): From Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man to Young Sherlock

The first week of March presents a myriad of interesting films and TV shows making their way to the OTT platforms around the world. Check out the full list below.

1. The Hunt

Franck and his friends set out on a weekend to hunt unassuming beings, until one day a rather strange happening befalls the crew when they encounter another set of hunters who seem to have their eyes locked on the bunch. As they barely escape and return to their lives, they are suspicious whether the trouble has passed or whether their worries will follow them longer.

Cast: Benoît Magimel, Mélanie Laurent, Damien Bonnard, Manuel Guillot, Cédric Appietto, Angelyna Danabe Mignot, Paul Beaurepaire

Benoît Magimel, Mélanie Laurent, Damien Bonnard, Manuel Guillot, Cédric Appietto, Angelyna Danabe Mignot, Paul Beaurepaire Director: Cédric Anger

Cédric Anger Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: French

French Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Streaming Date: March 4, 2026

2. DTF St. Louis

Two middle-aged men wanting to spice up their marital lives end up on an app that lets them do so, but with fatal consequences. A love triangle and a dead body later, it remains to be seen just who has been behind it all from the start.

Cast: David Harbour, Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini, Joy Sunday, Richard Jenkins

David Harbour, Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini, Joy Sunday, Richard Jenkins Director: Steven Conrad

Steven Conrad Genre: Dark, Comedy, Thriller, Mystery

Dark, Comedy, Thriller, Mystery Language: English

English Where to Watch: HBO

HBO Streaming Date: March 1, 2026

3. Young Sherlock

A teenage Sherlock Holmes crosses paths with John Watson and the two form an unexpected friendship that would last for decades. Only, as high schoolers, they must now investigate a murder mystery and pick up on clues that are often missed by others, pointing them to a strange cult that inclines towards human meat, and from whom they must now run for their lives.

Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Colin Firth, Max Irons

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Colin Firth, Max Irons Director: Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie Genre: Mystery

Mystery Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: March 4, 2026

4. Vladimir

A female professor ends up obsessed with a new and younger colleague who joins her institute. What follows is a fight between power dynamics, desire, and gendered biases.

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, Jessica Henwick, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Matt Walsh, Tattiawna Jones, Louise Lambert

Rachel Weisz, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, Jessica Henwick, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Matt Walsh, Tattiawna Jones, Louise Lambert Director: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Francesca Gregorini, Josephine Bornebusch

Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Francesca Gregorini, Josephine Bornebusch Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 5, 2026

5. Kiss of the Spider Woman

Two imprisoned men at odds with each other at first end up developing a strong bond as they share secrets in a cramped cell and reimagine one of their favorite movies. With their hope taking center stage, they escape the abnormalities they are provided with and turn them into shared connections.

Cast: Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez

Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez Director: Bill Condon

Bill Condon Genre: Musical, Drama

Musical, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)

Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium) Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

6. Ted Season 2

A sentient teddy bear must accompany John Bennett during his senior year of high school in 1994. With this strange being by his side, the entire schooling experience of the boy goes from normal to extraordinary very quickly. Back home, his family presents another unique bunch for the two to deal with.

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham

Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham Director: Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane Genre: Fantasy, Comedy

Fantasy, Comedy Language: English

English Where to Watch: Peacock

Peacock Streaming Date: March 5, 2026

7. The Dinosaurs

Delving into one of the most fascinating beings on earth, The Dinosaurs covers their 165 million years of existence, including their first appearance, gradual evolution, and eventual extinction.

Cast: Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman Producer: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Genre: Docu-series

Docu-series Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

8. War Machine

An unassuming bunch of Army Rangers during a selection process ends up fighting for their lives when an unexpected threat descends upon them. With only survival on their minds, they impart whatever means necessary to come out victorious.

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Keiynan Lonsdale, Jarryd Goundrey, Daniel Webber

Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Keiynan Lonsdale, Jarryd Goundrey, Daniel Webber Director: Patrick Hughes

Patrick Hughes Genre: Science Fiction, Action

Science Fiction, Action Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

9. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Thomas “Tommy” Shelby returns to Birmingham in 1940, breaking his self-imposed exile and facing troubles that he never thought would come alive. He stands at a crossroads with himself, his beliefs, and his reality, as he must overcome his inhibitions to save his family and country at an impossibly tricky time.

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan

Cillian Murphy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan Director: Tom Harper

Tom Harper Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

10. The Pink Pill

The documentary follows the troublesome approach taken towards female s-xual health medication as well as the hurdles, taboos, questions, and unavailability of resources that professionals have to deal with while working on it.

Cast: Cindy Eckert, Sarah Cigna, Anita Clayton, Josephine Torrente

Cindy Eckert, Sarah Cigna, Anita Clayton, Josephine Torrente Director: Aisling Chin-Yee

Aisling Chin-Yee Genre: Documentary

Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

11. Nuremberg

The story follows a U.S. Army psychiatrist who evaluates high-ranking Nazi officials before the Nuremberg trials. One such pairing reaches a bottleneck and must act fast to avoid more casualties.

Cast: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O'Brien, Colin Hanks, Wrenn Schmidt, Lydia Peckham, Richard E. Grant, Michael Shannon

Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O'Brien, Colin Hanks, Wrenn Schmidt, Lydia Peckham, Richard E. Grant, Michael Shannon Director: James Vanderbilt

James Vanderbilt Genre: Psychological, Thriller, Historical, Drama

Psychological, Thriller, Historical, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 7, 2026

ALSO READ: 3 Hollywood Theatrical Releases (March 2-8, 2026): From Jessie Buckley-Christian Bale’s The Bride, Dave Franco’s Hoppers