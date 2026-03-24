11 Shows and Films Releasing on OTT This Week (March 23-29, 2026): From Daredevil Born Again Season 2 to Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

With thrillers, superheroes, and crime squads coming to your screens this week, it looks like an interesting bunch for everyone to enjoy. Check out the full list of the releases hitting OTTs this week.

1. Inside Season 3

A number of internet personalities (12 creators) live together to engage in multiple games and come up with ways to win the prize money of up to 1 million Pounds. High-stakes, strategically heavy competitions have been set up for the bunch to try their hand at the big prize pot.

Cast: Eddie Hall, Saffron Barker, Chloe Ferry, Lydia Violet, Indiyah Polack, Ben Azelart. Alfie Buttle, Chian Reynolds, Expressions Oozing, Mali Goshik, Marlon3lg, Harry Pinero, Sidemen (KSI, Zerkaa, etc)

Eddie Hall, Saffron Barker, Chloe Ferry, Lydia Violet, Indiyah Polack, Ben Azelart. Alfie Buttle, Chian Reynolds, Expressions Oozing, Mali Goshik, Marlon3lg, Harry Pinero, Sidemen (KSI, Zerkaa, etc) Genre: Reality TV, Game Show

Reality TV, Game Show Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 23, 2026

2. Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Miley Stewart takes a walk down memory lane with a host, revisiting old episodes and unseen moments with archival footage being revealed to the fans of the show for the first time. Hannah Montana (Miley Stewart’s alias) will meet her on-screen parents and friends from back in the day to reminisce about their good old days.

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Alex Cooper, Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Jason Earles

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Alex Cooper, Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Jason Earles Genre: Teen Sitcom

Teen Sitcom Language: English

English Where to Watch: Disney+

Disney+ Streaming Date: March 24, 2026

3. Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Matt Murdock resumes his fight against Mayor Wilson Fisk’s plans for New York, which has now become a polarized pot of mess. As the martial law takes form in the city, special forces hunt for vigilantes, and the threat against him rises higher than ever.

Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Krysten Ritter, Margarita Levieva, Michael Lillard

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Krysten Ritter, Margarita Levieva, Michael Lillard Genre: Superhero, Legal Drama, Crime Thriller, Action, Adventure

Superhero, Legal Drama, Crime Thriller, Action, Adventure Language: English

English Where to Watch: Disney+

Disney+ Streaming Date: March 24, 2026

4. Bait

A struggling actor in London is going nowhere with his career, until one day, when he lands the opportunity to audition for the role of James Bond. Thus ensues his existential crisis, which undergoes an upheaval thanks to this big chance of possibly becoming the fated 007.

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Guz Khan, Aasiya Shah

Riz Ahmed, Guz Khan, Aasiya Shah Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: March 25, 2026

5. Heartbreak High season 3

Hartley High is once again thrown into chaos as a revenge plan takes a turn for the worse, and the students, including Amerie, Harper, Quinni, Darren, Ca$h, and others, need to figure out a way to keep their names away from being recognized. Now, in their final year, they must focus on clear records and hope to graduate safely.

Cast: Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, James Majoos, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran

Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, James Majoos, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran Genre: High School, Teenage Drama

High School, Teenage Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 25, 2026

6. Homicide season 3 (Homicide: New York Season 2)

New, more complex, and more heinous crimes and murders take the center stage in this edition of the show as the focus returns to New York. Retired investigators and detectives grab their spots back to explore and discuss more cases.

Cast: Mark Lillienfeld, Ralph Hernandez, Barbara Butcher

Mark Lillienfeld, Ralph Hernandez, Barbara Butcher Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 25, 2026

7. Pretty Lethal

A group of ballet dancers en route to a big competition land in trouble when their bus suddenly breaks down, and they’re left to fend for themselves. Only their trouble grows when a bunch of armed men charge at them, and they must now use their skills to get away unharmed.

Cast: Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Uma Thurman

Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Uma Thurman Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: March 25, 2026

8. Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole

An Oslo detective named Harry Hole finds himself on the tail of a troublesome serial killer while having to deal with his colleague Tom Waaler, whose corruption acts as a major hurdle in his investigation.

Cast: Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta, Peter Stormare, Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Simon J. Berger, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Kelly Gale, Kåre Conradi

Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta, Peter Stormare, Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Simon J. Berger, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Kelly Gale, Kåre Conradi Genre: Mystery, Crime drama, Nordic Noir

Mystery, Crime drama, Nordic Noir Language: Norwegian

Norwegian Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 26, 2026

9. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Rachel and Nicky are a couple on the path to a happy marriage ceremony in a week’s time. However, an ominous happening forebodes their big day, with the bride experiencing paranoia and eerie events that are initially brushed off as cold feet, only to be revealed as much more later.

Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Jeff Wilbusch, Karla Crome, Gus Birney, Zlatko Burić

Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Jeff Wilbusch, Karla Crome, Gus Birney, Zlatko Burić Genre: Horror

Horror Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 26, 2026

10. For All Mankind season 5

With a time jump to the 2010s, a few years after life has settled on Mars’ Happy Valley colony, which has become a nation, and the people on there, including Ed, must now spearhead an independence revolution

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Coral Peña, Cynthy Wu, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Krys Marshall, Svetlana Efremova, Daniel Stern, Sean Kaufman

Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Coral Peña, Cynthy Wu, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Krys Marshall, Svetlana Efremova, Daniel Stern, Sean Kaufman Genre: Science Fiction, Drama

Science Fiction, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Streaming Date: March 27, 2026

11. House of David season 2

Picking up right after the passing of Goalith, it showcases the rise of David from being a shepherd to now a military leader. As King Saul becomes more restless and his mental health takes a hit, the royal court observes a troublesome exit.

Cast: Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, Indy Lewis, Ethan Kai, Oded Fehr, Yali Topol Margalith, Sam Otto, Martyn Ford

Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, Indy Lewis, Ethan Kai, Oded Fehr, Yali Topol Margalith, Sam Otto, Martyn Ford Genre: Historical Drama

Historical Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: March 27, 2026

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