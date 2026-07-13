7 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week (July 13-19, 2026): The Odyssey to Heartstopper Forever, The Hawk
Check out the list of Hollywood theatrical releases and OTT films and shows of this week.
The month of July began with several awaited Hollywood movies such as Minions & Monsters, live-action film Moana, The Invite. Now, film buffs are all set for the release of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey. Matt Damon starrer is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic The Odyssey. Here is the list of Hollywood films releasing in cinema halls and OTT shows and movie releases of this week.
7 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week:
1. The Odyssey
- Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Language: English
- Genre: Epic, Action, Fantasy
- Release date: July 17, 2026
The plot of The Odyssey follows what all unfolds after the Trojan War. The story chronicles King Odysseus' decade-long voyage across treacherous seas to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and his son, Telemachus. In Ithaca, his kingdom and family are besieged by arrogant suitors demanding Penelope's hand in marriage, forcing Odysseus and Telemachus to devise a plan to reclaim their home.
2. Murder 101
- Cast: Alex Campbell
- Director: Stacey Lee
- Language: English
- Genre: Mystery, Thriller
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Release date: July 13, 2026
Murder 101 is based on the KT Studios and iHeartMedia's podcast of the same name. The web series follows a small-town Tennessee high school sociology class and their teacher who use modern-day techniques to revive a decades-old, notorious cold case. What begins as classroom coursework evolves into a remarkable real-world study as the students uncover overlooked leads, connect forgotten clues and bring renewed attention to victims who were not visible to the public eye.
3. Hot Ones: Extra Heat
- Cast: Sean Evans
- Directors: Sean Evans and Chris Schonberger
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy Talk Show
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: July 14, 2026
The plot follows the critically acclaimed YouTube series Hot Ones interview format on the road. Hot Ones: Extra Heat pairs the infamous chicken wing spicy challenge with live sporting events and other cultural moments. The first episode begins with The Hawk stars Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster, and Jimmy Tatro.
4. Lucky
- Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, and Clifton Collins Jr.
- Director: Jet Wilkinson and Jonathan van Tulleken
- Language: English
- Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Drama
- Where to watch: Apple TV
- Release date: July 15, 2026
The plot follows a multi-million-dollar heist, which goes haywire, a con artist named Lucky is on the run from the FBI and a ruthless boss to fight for her life.
5. Ride or Die
- Cast: Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Bill Nighy, Ed Skrein, Sylvia Hoeks, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker
- Directors: Peyton Reed, DeMane Davis, Allison Liddi-Brown, Lauren Wolkstein
- Language: English
- Genre: Action, Comedy
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Release date: July 15, 2026
The plot follows best friends Debbie and Judith, who think they know everything about one another until Judith's secret life is revealed. Following a botched hit, the duo is forced to go on the run, embarking on a race-against-time road trip across Europe to outrun all the bad people.
6. The Hawk
- Cast: Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, David Hornsby
- Directors: Jonathan Watson, Rian Johnson, David Gordon Green, Andrew Guest
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: July 16, 2026
The plot follows Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, the number one golfer in 2004. He is struggling on the back nine of his career. His ex-wife, Stacy, and his son, Lance (golf’s new golden boy), both think he is through. However, Lonnie needs just one more major win to complete golf's Grand Slam. With his body telling him to retire but his heart demanding one final run, he refuses to believe he is anything but one stroke away from the greatest comeback in sports.
7. Heartstopper Forever
- Cast: Kit Connor and Joe Locke
- Directors: Wash Westmoreland
- Language: English
- Genre: Romance
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: July 17, 2026
As Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring's relationship deepens, the reality of life after school begins to weigh on them. With Nick preparing to head off to university and Charlie finding newfound independence at school, the couple must navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship.
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