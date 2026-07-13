7 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week (July 13-19, 2026): The Odyssey to Heartstopper Forever, The Hawk

The month of July began with several awaited Hollywood movies such as Minions & Monsters, live-action film Moana, The Invite. Now, film buffs are all set for the release of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey. Matt Damon starrer is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic The Odyssey. Here is the list of Hollywood films releasing in cinema halls and OTT shows and movie releases of this week.

7 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week:



1. The Odyssey

Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Language: English

English Genre: Epic, Action, Fantasy

Epic, Action, Fantasy Release date: July 17, 2026

The plot of The Odyssey follows what all unfolds after the Trojan War. The story chronicles King Odysseus' decade-long voyage across treacherous seas to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and his son, Telemachus. In Ithaca, his kingdom and family are besieged by arrogant suitors demanding Penelope's hand in marriage, forcing Odysseus and Telemachus to devise a plan to reclaim their home.

2. Murder 101

Cast: Alex Campbell

Alex Campbell Director: Stacey Lee

Stacey Lee Language: English

English Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Where to watch : Prime Video

: Prime Video Release date: July 13, 2026

Murder 101 is based on the KT Studios and iHeartMedia's podcast of the same name. The web series follows a small-town Tennessee high school sociology class and their teacher who use modern-day techniques to revive a decades-old, notorious cold case. What begins as classroom coursework evolves into a remarkable real-world study as the students uncover overlooked leads, connect forgotten clues and bring renewed attention to victims who were not visible to the public eye.

3. Hot Ones: Extra Heat

Cast: Sean Evans

Sean Evans Directors: Sean Evans and Chris Schonberger

Sean Evans and Chris Schonberger Language: English

English Genre: Comedy Talk Show

Comedy Talk Show Where to watch : Netflix

: Netflix Release date: July 14, 2026

The plot follows the critically acclaimed YouTube series Hot Ones interview format on the road. Hot Ones: Extra Heat pairs the infamous chicken wing spicy challenge with live sporting events and other cultural moments. The first episode begins with The Hawk stars Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster, and Jimmy Tatro.

4. Lucky

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, and Clifton Collins Jr. Director: Jet Wilkinson and Jonathan van Tulleken

Jet Wilkinson and Jonathan van Tulleken Language: English

English Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Thriller, Mystery, Drama Where to watch : Apple TV

: Apple TV Release date: July 15, 2026

The plot follows a multi-million-dollar heist, which goes haywire, a con artist named Lucky is on the run from the FBI and a ruthless boss to fight for her life.

5. Ride or Die

Cast: Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Bill Nighy, Ed Skrein, Sylvia Hoeks, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker

Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Bill Nighy, Ed Skrein, Sylvia Hoeks, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker Directors: Peyton Reed, DeMane Davis, Allison Liddi-Brown, Lauren Wolkstein

Peyton Reed, DeMane Davis, Allison Liddi-Brown, Lauren Wolkstein Language: English

English Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Where to watch : Prime Video

: Prime Video Release date: July 15, 2026

The plot follows best friends Debbie and Judith, who think they know everything about one another until Judith's secret life is revealed. Following a botched hit, the duo is forced to go on the run, embarking on a race-against-time road trip across Europe to outrun all the bad people.

6. The Hawk

Cast: Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, David Hornsby

Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, David Hornsby Directors: Jonathan Watson, Rian Johnson, David Gordon Green, Andrew Guest

Jonathan Watson, Rian Johnson, David Gordon Green, Andrew Guest Language: English

English Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to watch : Netflix

: Netflix Release date: July 16, 2026

The plot follows Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, the number one golfer in 2004. He is struggling on the back nine of his career. His ex-wife, Stacy, and his son, Lance (golf’s new golden boy), both think he is through. However, Lonnie needs just one more major win to complete golf's Grand Slam. With his body telling him to retire but his heart demanding one final run, he refuses to believe he is anything but one stroke away from the greatest comeback in sports.

7. Heartstopper Forever

Cast: Kit Connor and Joe Locke

Kit Connor and Joe Locke Directors: Wash Westmoreland

Wash Westmoreland Language: English

English Genre: Romance

Romance Where to watch : Netflix

: Netflix Release date: July 17, 2026

As Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring's relationship deepens, the reality of life after school begins to weigh on them. With Nick preparing to head off to university and Charlie finding newfound independence at school, the couple must navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

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